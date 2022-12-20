Red Bull News: Helmut Marko Reveals "Tense Situation" With Honda Ahead of 2026 Partnership

While Honda is ready to be an engine manufacturer for the F1 starting 2026, they still haven't found a team to work with. It was looking as though Red Bull would take on the Japanese car manufacturer, but this is yet to be confirmed, and now Helmut Marko has revealed that it hasn't been smooth sailing between the companies.

Honda left the sport in 2021 but has been supplying Red Bull with their power units and will continue to do so until 2025. What will come after that is currently unknown. Fortunately for fans, Marko has delved into the subject for us when talking to Auto, Motor und Sport, admitting that it's been a tense situation".

"It is a tense situation that has a history. When Honda announced its withdrawal two years ago, we had had nothing at all in the first phase. "Honda didn't even want to supply the existing engine. We could gradually turn that into a cooperation as we see it now," he admitted.

Red Bull has since built its own factory named Red Bull Powertrains. Helmut continued:

"When it had to be decided who would do what from 2026, it became difficult. It was planned that Honda would only do the electrical part, but let's see what happens. A decision will be made soon."

Honda is beginning to run out of options. It's fair to say that Red Bull has blasted past its reliance on Honda, so now Honda is knocking at their door to get back into the sport, the Milton Keynes team doesn't have to accept their offer.

Honda will need a leading team if they want to insert themselves back into the sport in 2026, but with so many rumoured options coming back such as Ford and Alfa Romeo, there will be plenty of competition.