F1 Rumor: Daniel Ricciardo In Talks With Team Away From Red Bull For 2025 Contract - Insider
Daniel Ricciardo, currently tied with Red Bull Racing within the VCARB (RB) team, could potentially make a dramatic shift to Williams Racing for the 2025 season, according to F1 reporter and presenter Will Buxton. This development comes as Ricciardo's contract with RB nears its conclusion this season, positioning him in a delicate negotiation phase with Williams as a prospective new home.
Red Bull Racing has recently confirmed it will retain Sergio Perez for the 2025 season, a decision that affects the Australian driver's future with the team. Helmut Marko, Red Bull’s motorsport advisor, has been vocal about the team’s direction, highlighting the need to promote younger talents like Liam Lawson. Marko stated to Kleine Zeitung, as quoted by Planet F1:
“We will have to put a young driver in there soon. That would be Liam Lawson.”
Ricciardo seems compelled to reassess his career path as he negotiates with Williams—a team reportedly frustrated with Carlos Sainz's hesitance regarding his future. This situation has potentially opened the door for Ricciardo, as noted by commentator Buxton:
“His entire future [is] on the line right now. There is much talk that he will be out of this seat after the summer break.
“There is talk that he may be in negotiations with Williams for their second seat next year alongside Alex Albon.
“Williams, as we understand, are sick of waiting for Carlos Sainz to make his mind up on where he wants to go next year and may close that door off for him.”
Transitioning to Williams could signify a fresh start for Ricciardo. If negotiations are successful, he will join Alex Albon.