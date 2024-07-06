F1 Rumor: Esteban Ocon 2025 Contract Announcement Expected Before Summer Break
Speculation is mounting that Alpine driver Esteban Ocon will spend his final year with the Enstone team before moving to Haas for the 2025 season. An official announcement is anticipated before the 2024 summer break, which begins on July 29.
According to a report by RacingNews365, Ocon is set to replace Kevin Magnussen at Haas, where he will race alongside Oliver Bearman, the incoming replacement for Nico Hulkenberg. Ocon’s move to the American team will conclude his five-year stint with Alpine at the end of this season.
Ocon and Alpine have mutually decided to part ways following a spat during the Monaco Grand Prix, with the Frenchman rumored to be securing a multi-year contract with Haas following this decision. This move is likely driven by the team's strong performance this season and the keen interest from team principal Ayao Komatsu. Ocon's entry into Haas will result in an all-new driver line-up for 2025.
Regarding the future of the current Haas line-up, Hulkenberg confirmed earlier this year that he will leave Gene Haas's team after the season finale in Abu Dhabi to join Stake F1 ahead of its transition to Audi in 2026. Magnussen is also set to exit Haas at the end of this year, though his plans for joining another team have not yet been confirmed.
The team’s current options for the 2025 season include reserve driver Jack Doohan and Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz. While Sainz is the likelier choice for Alpine, it remains to be seen if the Spaniard will commit to the team given his other opportunities, including a potential move to Audi for 2026 and now even interest from Mercedes.
The driver market has been buzzing this year, especially following Lewis Hamilton's recent announcement of his move to Ferrari for next season. With the summer break approaching, several changes to the 2025 grid are anticipated. As for RacingNews365’s report about Ocon’s potential move to Haas, neither Ocon’s management nor Haas has commented on the deal yet.