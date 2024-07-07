F1 Rumor: Esteban Ocon Could Replace Logan Sargeant Mid-Season - Insider
As the 2024 Formula 1 season accelerates, the paddock is whispering of potential driver movements, hinting at a surprising mid-season change. Esteban Ocon, currently with Alpine, might move to Williams Racing earlier than previously planned, potentially replacing Logan Sargeant as the latter grapples with intensifying scrutiny over his performance.
At this year's F1 British Grand Prix, Sky Sports reporter Ted Kravitz shared insights hinting at these developments.
"What is being rumoured around the paddock is that Alpine could suggest an early release for Esteban Ocon, who could go to Williams," Kravitz mentioned. Additionally, he referred to discussions with Williams Team's principal, James Vowles, who expressed ongoing evaluations of their driver lineup. "He essentially said that circumstances have changed - ‘we are continually evaluating our driver line-up and we are open-minded towards things.'
"I asked him for clarification, and he said 'I have told Logan what is expected of him, and if he is not delivering, we have to look at things…’" Kravitz reported.
Ocon, slated to exit Alpine by the season's end, currently lacks a contract for 2025, making his early move plausible. His potential early transfer would not only affect his career trajectory but also significantly impact team dynamics both at Williams and Alpine.
Further complicating the picture are current speculations around Alpine's strategy. Freeing Ocon could pave the way for Jack Doohan to debut sooner than expected, as Kravtiz elaborated.
"But who could replace Sargeant mid-season?
“Kimi Antonelli? Unlikely. Mercedes want him to complete his Formula 2 season but it’s not impossible.
“Jack Doohan or Liam Lawson? Unlikely.”
He continued:
“What is being rumoured around the paddock is that Alpine could suggest an early release for Esteban Ocon, who could go to Williams. Alpine could get Doohan in for an early debut ahead of a potential full-time race driver next year. That swap could enable Williams to have an experienced hand, like Ocon, in their car. Maybe after the summer break.”
Williams stands to gain considerably from Ocon's experience. Pairing him with Alex Albon could create a talented and experienced lineup for the British team.