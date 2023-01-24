Skip to main content

F1 Rumour: Spanish Grand Prix Layout Will Change For 2023 Season

F1 fans shared the 'news' to Reddit that the 2023 Spanish Grand Prix will have a different layout to 2022.

According to F1 fans on Reddit, the Spanish Grand Prix is set to go back to the original track layout "to improve overtaking" in 2023. 

Reddit user, F1Fan2004, shared the rumour with the caption:

"With the Verstappen grandstand being now on sale for the Spanish GP, the website announces that the circuit will revert to the old layout taking out the chicane"

The post reveals that Red Bull driver Max Verstappen will have a grandstand named after him as it is the track where he got his first F1 victory in 2016. It reads:

"In 2023, you will also find an official Max Verstappen grandstand during the Spanish Grand Prix for the first time. Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is the circuit where Max got his first Formula 1 victory in 2016. A special place for many Max Verstappen fans."

The notice goes on to reveal what fans can expect to see from the Max Verstappen stand. It continues:

"Grandstand G will be transformed into the official Max Verstappen. The grandstand, with numbered seating, offers a good view of the 180 degrees right turn 12 in front of Grandstand B, the short straight in front of the Grandstand and the fast right turn 13 at the end of the Grandstand, as well as part of the other short straight leading up to the last corner."

Finally, the post goes on to state that the track officials have decided to revert to the old track layout to "improve overtaking". It states:

"To improve overtaking, the decision was made to use the old layout again, taking out the chicane at the Grandstand M. The last sector will again consist of two fast corners, which should make overtaking on the straight much easier."

There are no verified sources confirming this information at the moment.

