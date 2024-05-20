$60k Victory: WRWC Champions Crowned After Year-Long Battle
The home of the NFL football team, the Dallas Cowboys, was also home to the world's richest women's rodeo on Saturday, May 18, 2024. AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, is where the 2024 event champions of the Women's Rodeo World Championship (WRWC) were crowned. This event is all about the ladies of rodeo. They had their chance to compete in the barrel racing, breakaway roping, and team roping. Each event champion walked away with a hard-earned and well-deserved $60k check.
Cowgirls, in their respective events, spent the year nominating rodeos and jackpots to try to qualify for the WRWC throughout 2024. The top 20 on the leaderboards in each event earn their spot to compete at the championship.
There are two different leaderboards, the pro, and the challenger. The classifications of the pro and challenger titles are based on annual and/or lifetime earnings.
In order to make it to AT&T Stadium for the championship round, they battle it out all week long at Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, TX, May 13-16. There are six challengers and pros that advance to the championship round in the barrels. Three teams in the team roping and three athletes in the breakaway roping advance to the championship round after the six pro and challenger athletes battle it out in the showdown round in the Cowtown Coliseum on May 16, 2024.
The championship round took place in front of a sold-out crowd along with the 2024 PBR World Finals inside AT&T Stadium. After an electric night of competition three 2024 event champions were crowned.
The barrel racing champion is Kindyl Scruggs with a time of 15.384 seconds, she distanced herself from the second place run of 15.724 seconds by Julie Plourde.
The 2024 team roping champions are Kenna Francis and Whitney Desalvo, they had the only qualified time of the championship round with a time of 6.62 seconds.
Breakaway roper Amy Ohrt became the 2024 champion after a blazing run of 1.76 seconds, though there wasn't a lack of competition behind her. The second-place run was from Martha Angelone with a 1.96 second run.
As one season comes to a close, another begins. The WRWC launched its 2025 season of qualifying and nominating events in May 2024, the same month that the 2024 season ended.