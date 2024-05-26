A History of Lisa Lockhart and Fallon Taylor's Rivalry
Showdowns between Lisa Lockhart and Fallon Taylor have historically come down to the final round. At the 2014 NFR, Lockhart and Taylor were both in contention for a world title. Fallon came into the tenth round sitting No. 1 in the world and No. 2 in the average. The standings were reversed for Lisa. Lisa led the average, $8,169 kept her from the the coveted No. 1 position in the world standings. Lockhart ran before Taylor, putting up a 14.02 on the board. Taylor needed to place higher in the go-round to secure the world title. Fallon, decked out in gold, ran a 13.96 to place second in the go-round. This run secured her 2014 World Championship title.
The storyline looked different in Craig, Colo., at the Celebrity Match Roping and Barrel Race. The three-run average format of the match race required Lockhart and Taylor to run three separate horses, all within about an hour's time. After the first round, Fallon looked like she might repeat the win from last year's match up. Fallon put over a three-tenth separation between her and Lisa. Lisa's second run, however, created over a second-split between the duo. Lisa locked up the win by running the fastest time of the match race with a 17.318.
Lisa Lockhart and Fallon Taylor are synonymous with the sport of barrel racing. They are perhaps two of the most iconic athletes. Both of their qualifications for the NFR span several decades. The horses responsible for the majority of the two jockeys' LTE, AN OAKIE WITH CASH "Louie" (Lockhart) and FLOS HEIRESS "Babyflo" (Taylor), are arguably more popular than their riders. Although the competitors of the Colorado State High School Rodeo Association (CSHSRA) did not get to hear the iconic "Louie Louie" by the Kingsmen for Lisa's Louie or the Fugees' "Ready or Not" for Fallon's Babyflo; they got to witness some incredible horsepower.
Lisa's team consisted of Cutter, Chance, and Sasha. Fallon's roster included Lolo, Mojo, and Puma. For more information on the results and horses, see below:
Celebrity
1st Run
2nd Run
3rd Run
Average
Fallon Taylor
17.891 on Lotodaflo "Lolo" (BLAZIN JETOLENO X FLOS HEIRESS)
19.410 on Traffic Flo "Mojo" (TRAFFIC GUY X FLOS NICKNACK)
17.957 on Furytyme "Puma" (FURYOFTHEWIND X THREE TYMES A LADY) Three
55.258
Lisa Lockhart
18.211 on Prime Diamond "Cutter" (PRIME TALENT X HUGOS DIAMOND)
17.827 on My Guy Second Chance "Chance" (WHATS A GUY TO DO X LL MY BLAZING JEWEL)
17.318 on Blazin Ta Betty "Sasha" (DASH TA FAME X BLAZIN BLACK BEAUTY)
53.366