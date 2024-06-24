AQHA Names $70 Million Producer the 2023 Sire of the Year
The numbers are astounding. $70,686,098. That is the progeny earnings of one of the most famous stallions of all time.
Metallic Cat, who is by High Brow Cat and out of Chers Shadow by Peptoboonsmal, won more than $600,000 himself before becoming an incredible producer. Only surpassed by his own sire, Metallic Cat has produced progeny winnings of $70,686,098.
With 2,148 money earning offsprings, Metallic Cat ranks at number two following his own sire, High Brow Cat who has produced a few less money earners at 2,117 but they average $44,927 making him the all time leading stallion with excess of $95 million in progeny earnings.
At the National Cutting Horse Association convention held June 21-23 in Nashville, Tenn., Metallic Cat was honored for the seventh consecutive year as the 2023 American Quarter Horse Association Sire of the Year.
Born in 2005, "Denver" as he is affectionately referred to, has performers in many areas of the arena. He is QData's No. 1 Leading Cutting and Reined Cow Horse Sire along with being the NCHA and NRCHA number one leading sire.
The accolades for the incredible stallion have mounted over the years. In 2021, the National Reined Cow Horse Association (NRCHA) named Metallic Cat as their first $5 million sire.
In September of 2021, the talented stallion became the NRCHA's All-Time leading sire when he surpassed the great Shining Spark who had proudly held that title for 17 years prior.
One of Metallic Cat's most famous sons, Stevie Rey Von is certainly making a name for himself as well. The 2012 stallion by Metallic Cat and out of Miss Ella Rey who is by Dual Rey has won more than $420,000 himself and is a member of the National Cutting Horse Association Hall of Fame. His progeny have amassed $10,649,211 making him the number 32 ranked sire by QData.
Denver has sired greats such as Catillac Reys, the NCHA Non-Pro Co-World Champion; Hashtags, the NCHA Open World Champion; and Call Me Mitch, the 2023 NRCHA World's Greatest Horseman Open Champion just to name a few.