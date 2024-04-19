Breakaway from Cancer: Supporting Equine Community Fighters
Established in 2022, the Breakaway from Cancer nonprofit organization has continued to grow and help several families dealing with the impossible. When Emily Buchleitner was diagnosed with Stage 4 Metastatic Breast Cancer at only 32-years-old, the inspiration for such an organization arose.
For Emily, roping and horses have always been a huge part of her life, and such a dire diagnosis didn't stop this. Although difficult, she found herself some peace and comfort in the arena and horseback.
Together, Breakaway from Cancer, a National 501(c)3 nonprofit, was born with a mission to 'provide social, emotional, and financial support to those in the equine community diagnosed with cancer.' This support allows those individuals to focus on what matters - the fight.
Breakaway from Cancer began in Pennsylvania; however, it has grown all across the country. With all total volunteer efforts, the board of representatives from all different states come together often to plan for more growth and to be able to help more people. 100% of the funds raised and donated are given directly to their Guiding Light Recipients to help pay for all of the expenses that come with a cancer diagnosis.
Despite the name of the organization, the Guiding Light Recipients are not all breakaway ropers, but they do all have a few things in common; they are a part of the equine community and they have been affected by cancer.
Emily Buchleitner was the 2022 Guiding Light Recipient; Breckyn Tierney and Betty Kridle were the 2023 recipients; this year, Geri Godina and Jax Hunyady were the 2024 recipients. With these five recipients, around $50,000 has been given out.
Many efforts are being made to raise money for the nonprofit. This year, the second annual Charity Golf Outing for Breakaway From Cancer will take place on May 7 in Bentleyville, Penn. On October 4, the inaugural Charity Clay Shoot will take place in Dilliner, Penn. Many other events across the country are raising funds. Breakaway from Cancer merch is being sold online as well. 100% of all proceeds go directly to the Guiding Light Recipient fund.
To learn more about this incredible and life-changing nonprofit, or to donate, visit breakawayfromcancer.org.