Bucking for Beau Bear at the Hood County Stampede
The 2024 edition of the Hood County Stampede Extreme Bareback Charity Rodeo took place on May 25. Granbury, Texas is home to this annual event where the best of the best bareback riders come to compete while they raise funds and awareness for something greater. Amidst the dust and rodeo excitement in the arena, a sense of special purpose and compassion fills the air.
The sold-out show was held at the Reunion Grounds in Granbury. Local organizations, companies, and businesses come together to support this special event. The 2024 beneficiary was the Beau Bear Foundation. This is a local charity foundation that assists families facing the devastating loss of a child. Beau Bears' mission statement explains that they are, "... here to stand in the gap for families that are experiencing one of the worst seasons of their lives..... to lift some of the burden through financial aid, support and resources and providing essentials to the family...."
The best bareback riders out there showed up to play. Rocker Steiner took the win with his 89-point ride aboard Rafter H Rodeos' horse, No. 902. Steiner is a two-time National Finals Rodeo (NFR) qualifier at only 20 years old. This year he won the Ft. Worth and San Antonio Pro Rodeos and is currently sitting No. 5 in the world standings with $63,663 won thus far. He added just over $5,000 to those season earnings from this event alone.
Steiner is not the only big name seen in Granbury. Cole Reiner who placed second is a 4-time NFR qualifier who is No. 14 in the 2024 standings. Kash Martin is an up-and-comer at the young age of 19 and is already riding among the best. Roper, Broussard, Franks, and Hooper are also NFR Qualifiers. Cooper Cooke is a 21-year-old who has set this year on fire and is currently No. 2 in the PRCA season standings. Without a doubt, the toughest of bareback competition competed at the Hood County Stampede.
Hood County Stampede Extreme Bareback Charity Rodeo Results
1
Rocker Steiner
89.0 pts
$5,245.00
2
Cole Reiner
88.5
$4,021.00
3
Kash Martin
87.0
$2,972.00
4
Jayco Roper
86.5
$1,923.00
5/6/7
Taylor Broussard
86.0
$932.00
5/6/7
Cole Franks
86.0
$932.00
5/6/7
Tilden Hooper
86.0
$932.00
8
Cooper Cooke
85.0
$525.00