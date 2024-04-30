Champions Crowned at 2024 Better Barrel Races World Finals
After several days of hours on end barrel racing at the famous Oklahoma City facility, champions have been crowned. The Better Barrel Races Association hosts their annual World Finals every year in April, and in 2024, it was another successful event.
With multiple qualifying barrel races, running multiple arenas, futurity, derby, youth, and nearly everything in between, the BBR finals have something for everyone interested in barrel racing.
After making a run in the main coliseum and a second run in what is referred to as "Barn 8," the finals were set. The top qualifiers in each division met for what is called the Classic Equine Finals.
Veteran talent Marne Loosenort from Hazel, Ky., emerged as the victor in the final round. Loosenort, who has won in the futurity and derby arenas, along with rodeo competition, showed off her stuff in the finals aboard PT Love Tabea Blazin. The duo stopped the clock at 15.190 to be the quickest, around three barrels. For her stellar run, Loosenort won $11,966.
Hot on her heels was McKinlee Paschal from Nome, Texas. Paschal piloted DDD Shawnestreknfame to a 15.193 for a second-place check worth $5,966.
Laina Alley from Madisonville, Texas, won the 2-D competition. Amanda Averett, from Deville, La., won the 3-D competition. Astrid LaRocque from Choctaw, Okla., took home the 4-D championship. Finally, Rebecca Stobaugh from Gainesville, Texas, won the 5-D competition.
In the futurity, World Champion and legendary barrel racer Sherry Cervi took top honors aboard her 2019 AQHA mare MP Meter My Fame. The 5-year-old mare is by Dash Ta Fame and out of the great MP Meter My Hay "Stingray," which Cervi piloted to many WNFR appearances.
With a total time of 32.070 seconds, Cervi deposited $4,541 for the effort. Coming in second for the reserve championship was Foolish Eddie, ridden by Riley Youngman. The 2019 gelding is by Eddie Stinson and out of RC PYC Back in Bay. The combined time of 32.092 was good enough for second and a check worth $3,653.
The event hosted by the BBR is one that many of its members look forward to all year. No doubt, 2024 fulfilled many dreams and certainly provided many deposits of memories for all of the barrel racers in attendance.
For full results please see the BBR Website.