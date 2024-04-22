Champions Crowned at Longview, Texas PRCA Rodeo
It's always rodeo time in Texas. The circuit has just finished what is referred to as the "Texas Swing," which are the biggest winter indoor rodeos in Texas. Now Spring is upon us, and the rodeo circuit will be heating up.
Longview, Texas, hosted a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association-sanctioned rodeo the weekend of April 19 and 20. Located about two hours east of Dallas, the Longview-Greggton Rotary Club was proud to host the 32nd annual gathering. Proceeds from the rodeo benefit local nonprofit organizations.
The bareback riding winner was Bodee Lammers from Tolar, Texas, who rode Diamond G Rodeo's No. F84 to 81 points. Lammers cashed in on $1,191 for his eight seconds worth of work.
Slate Wiseman topped the leaderboard in the steer wrestling with a 5.2-second run. Wiseman made the trip from Kilgore, Texas, to pick up his first check of the 2024 season. The 26-year-old rookie earned $1,274 for his run.
When the dust settled in the team roping there was a tie between the teams of Trace Porter and Koby Sanchez and Dustin Davis and Cyle Denison. Both talented duos posted a 5.0 second run for the first-place checks of $1,536 each.
Isaac Richard and Andrews Rodeo's Gypsy Rose paired up in the saddle bronc riding for the win. Richard scored an 84 to be ahead of the second-place contestant, Sterling Crawley, who posted an 83.5. Richard cashed in on $1,470 for his spur-filled bronc ride.
Tie-down roper Corbin Fisher threw his hands in the air at 9.3 seconds to be the fastest roper of the rodeo. Fisher was in Texas all the way from Ashland, Mont., where he calls home. Having been on a bit of a cold streak since February, Fisher had to be happy to gather the $1,540 paycheck for the win.
Natalie Bland from Boyd, Texas, was the fastest cowgirl on dirt. She and her equine partner turned three barrels and raced across the finish line in a time of 16.52 seconds for first place. Second-place finisher Molly Pritchard was a bit behind at 16.69. Bland will deposit $1,353 for the run.
Sports Illustrated Rodeo Daily's own contributing writer, Alex Odle took part in the competition and finished No. 4 in the barrel race for an $838 payday.
There were no qualified rides in the bull riding to report.
Longview PRCA Rodeo Full Results:
Bareback riding:1. Bodee Lammers, 81 points on Diamond G Rodeo's No. F84, $1,191; 2. Clayton Hibler, 80, $902; 3. Mason Yancy, 76, $650; 4. (tie) Isaac Ingram and Bill Tutor, 75, $343 each; 6. Colt Eck, 73, $180.
Steer wrestling:1. Slate Wiseman, 5.2 seconds, $1,274; 2. Heath Thomas, 5.7, $1,055; 3. (tie) Holden Myers and J.D. Struxness, 5.9, $725 each; 5. Denell Henderson, 6.3, $396; 6. Adam Musil, 6.5, $220.
Team roping:1. (tie) Cyle Denison/Dustin Davis and Koby Sanchez/Trace Porter, 5.0 seconds, $1,536 each; 3. Billy Reagan/Neil Jordan, 5.1, $1,214; 4. (tie) Riley Kittle/Will Woodfin and Justin Lovell/Michael Fortenberry, 5.3, $893 each; 6. Logan Graham/Cash Davis, 5.5, $572; 7. (tie) Andrew Livingston/Zach Kraus and Mason Rust/Kyler Kanady, 5.7, $250 each.
Saddle bronc riding:1. Isaac Richard, 84 points on Andrews Rodeo's Gypsy Rose, $1,470; 2. Sterling Crawley, 83.5, $1,114; 3. Tom Webster, 76, $802; 4. Carson Bingham, 75, $535; 5. (tie) Jordan Iker and Roper Kiesner, 73, $267 each.
Tie-down roping:1. Corbin Fisher, 9.3 seconds, $1,540; 2. Tyler Calhoun, 10.3, $1,275; 3. Austin Lawrence, 10.7, $1,009; 4. Ike Fontenot, 11.1, $744; 5. Weldon Watson, 11.9, $478; 6. (tie) Jayden Broussard and Riley Istre, 12.0, $133 each.
Barrel racing:1. Natalie Bland, 16.52 seconds, $1,353; 2. Molly Pritchard, 16.69, $1,160; 3. Stevi Hillman, 16.70, $967; 4. Alex Odle, 16.78, $838; 5. Jesse Harris, 16.79, $644; 6. Madison McCaffity, 16.87, $515; 7. Cristin Posey, 16.96, $387; 8. (tie) Kaycee Killingsworth and Kaela Patterson, 17.11, $226 each; 10. Kenna Kaminski, 17.14, $129.