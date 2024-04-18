Cross Brand Ministries: Serving College Rodeo Kids in and Out of the Arena
In the southwest corner of Oklahoma, you will find the town of Altus, home to the Western Oklahoma State College (WOSC) Pioneers. With a lot of support through the years, WOSC has built a very successful collegiate rodeo program. Since April 2011, the Pryor Family and Cross Brand Ministries have been a big part of this.
In April 2011, Brad and Wendy Pryor and their family started what is now known as Cross Brand Ministries. At the time, there was nothing like this geared towards rodeo students. Many of the kids enjoyed going to the Baptist Collegiate Ministry lunches and gatherings, and one of the students suggested that someone should start something similar specifically for the rodeo team. When the opportunity arose, and after a series of perfectly timed events, the Pryor family felt the call to take this on. For a couple of years, they braved the strong Oklahoma heat and the fierce cold, too, and held Cross Brand right outside of the rodeo practice arena. Within a few years, WOSC decided to build a classroom on the arena grounds for some agriculture classes. Although that classroom may have only been used a few times for that purpose, it served as the perfect place for Cross Brand to continue.
Still today, every Tuesday night, the WOSC rodeo team gathers in that classroom at the arena for a night of food, fellowship, and fun. Wendy Pryor, with some help from other kind people, cooks a home-cooked meal for all of the team. Brad Pryor will give a message/ bible lesson each night. Recently, the team went through the Book of Romans together. Some days, there may be 30 students who show up, and other days, there are just a handful, but Brad never strays from his goal and purpose and continues to do it so well. Every week at the end of the lesson, Brad asks some questions and gives out several gift cards to local fast food restaurants to the students who answer them correctly. On rodeo weekends, he gives out gift cards for fuel as well. One of the fuel cards he gives is worth $100 and goes to the kid of his choice. Though originally aimed towards rodeo students, it has now grown and the WOSC Shooting Team has joined on Tuesday nights, and anyone else who would like to come is always welcome.
Together, Brad and Wendy have four boys who are all very involved and willing to help out at Cross Brand. From cooking to loading the car or whatever else is needed, the boys are always on top of it. Brody (16), Kooper (14), Marshall (12), and Clancy (9).
When asked about Cross Brand, WOSC assistant rodeo coach Mitch Davis said, "In the four years that I have been here, I have only seen them cancel Cross Brand once when Brad was sick. They never complain about having too many or not enough students there; the doors are open for everyone, and they always show up. He not only leads Cross Brand but also brings his skid steer a few times a year to help these kids clean their runs and fill them with sand. He married my son and his wife years ago, and I'm glad to know the family."
Though it is obvious that the Pryors are some of the rodeo teams' biggest supporters, they are also there for each individual student for whatever they need. If you have a flat tire, had a bad day, or need a place to stay for a while, Brad and Wendy will selflessly help out in any way they can. Kids from all over the United States, Canada, and even Australia have been a part of the rodeo team and Cross Brand, making it a worldwide ministry 20 minutes away from their front door.
"Our goal is to be the hands and feet of Jesus and share the love of Christ through food, fellowship, and God's word. Just love on all people."
— Brad Pryor
Around 2015, Cross Brand officially became an Incorporated 5013C and was starting to become more of a self-sufficient ministry. It goes without saying that all of the food, gift cards, etc is quite costly. Anytime they felt like they might not be able to continue, God came through and helped Brad and his family find a way to continue to fulfill this calling.
Brad explained, "There have been so many times when we have questioned if we could still continue to provide the food, the fuel cards, the gift cards; though it's not about the money at all, it takes funding to serve these kids, but God has continually provided in every way."
What started as a simple and somewhat crazy idea has become a life-changing and incredible ministry to the kids who need it the most. When given the opportunity to talk to Mr. and Mrs. Pryor, they were humbly willing to answer all questions while gearing every bit of their attention to God. Brad likes to talk about real life and relatable experiences with the students. Although Brad will admit that they felt unqualified and unprepared for such a thing, they knew that they were serving not for themselves. Brad, not a natural public speaker, has seen God use this opportunity to grow and better himself and his family, too.
Since the beginning, Brad has baptized many kids in a water tank right there at the arena. He has officiated weddings for previous students, attended graduations, and really just been a mentor and friend to all of them, regardless of their background or beliefs. One of their favorite memories through the years has been when there was a student who showed up but claimed he was an atheist. One of the other kids was bothered by this and told Brad that this young man was only coming to Cross Brand every week to eat their food. Wendy and Brad both laughed telling this story, and explained that this is the point, that is why they do it. They don't care if you come in late, don't come at all, or come for a plate of food only. The best part of the story is that later on in the year, that same student came to faith and thanked Brad with a meaningful gift for everything he had done and taught him. This is a great example of the lives that this ministry has affected and changed for the better.
"College is such a turning point in these kids' lives. They get some new freedom, and we really want to be there for them and help them stay on the right path. None of us are perfect, but just love people where they are at, get to know them, bring the food, and let God do the rest. We want to be a home away from home, a safe place."
— Wendy Pryor
In July of 2018, Wendy was diagnosed with cancer. She has undergone three rounds of treatment and has had to do a lot of traveling for appointments and such; she is continually fighting the cancer today but is doing very well. Through all of life's biggest challenges, the Pryors always find a way to serve others. God has provided a way for them to keep Cross Brand alive, even during the hardest and most overwhelming times. The Pryors have quite the testimony that in itself minister to the people around them.
"I think people overcomplicate the love of Jesus. This has taught us that sharing that love does not have to be confined in a church building. Many of these kids have never walked into a church, but they might find their way in here with us. Sometimes an invitation is all it takes, or a little food," laughed Brad.
"If we could tell everyone one thing, one message to get out there, it would just be to look at all of this and realize that if God has done all of this in our lives, he can do it for anyone. John 10:10 is one of my favorite verses: 'The enemy comes to steal, kill, and destroy. I have come that they may have life and have it to the full' (NLT.) Just be obedient, and God can do unimaginable things in your life."
"This isn't about us; it's all about God and loving on these kids. Just be obedient and watch him work in your life."
— Brad Pryor
To find out more and to support Cross Brand Ministries and the amazing work the Pryor Family is doing, visit their Facebook page at Cross Brand Ministries.