Following Long Recovery, Former Bareback World Champ Embracing Steady Pace In Return
It would be difficult to find a professional rodeo athlete with more experience than Tim O’Connell.
The Zwingle, Iowa, native has 10 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifications to his credit with a trio of bareback World Titles already in his trophy case.
Yet, after a 13-month hiatus from competing, there are times the 33-year-old veteran finds himself feeling more up-and-coming newbie than seasoned pro.
O’Connell has slowly eased his way back into the bucking chutes since the calendar flipped to 2025, culminating with his best showing last week. At the inaugural Kid Rock’s Rock N Roll Rodeo Qualifier in Fort Worth, O’Connell posted an 84-point ride on Pickett Pro Rodeo’s Scarlett From Hell to help his team, the Jokers, reach the gold medal shootout round. A few days later, he was in Raleigh, N.C., at a Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo, riding Three Hills Rodeo’s Hopes & Dreams for 87 points to tie with Weston Timberman for the victory.
“It’s been a learning curve, I’ll say that. And that was by far the best horse I’ve been on (since coming back) too,” O’Connell said. “I got on one at the Kid Rock Rodeo in Fort Worth and that was super nice and I got to feel timing for the first time in 13 months again. I picked that apart pretty good and realized where I could be a lot better at. And then I had a great horse drawn in Raleigh and things just really went my way.”
O’Connell officially announced he was stepping away from competition in April 2024. He had surgery following the 2023 NFR on his groin in hopes of coming back in a few months. After trying to ride in the spring, he determined he wasn’t ready to return, opting to have another groin surgery followed by a repair of the ACL in right knee.
The pause allowed him time to heal completely, something the fast-paced rodeo schedule rarely lends itself to. However, the lengthy break has also meant a reacclimation to the rigors of battling bucking stock.
“It hasn’t been the easiest, I will say that. The first practice horse I got on was not an ideal situation. Long story short, I ended up getting stepped on by her. So, my first practice back was not great,” O’Connell said with a laugh.
From a Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association standpoint, O’Connell has taken part in three events. In early January, he officially returned to action at the Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeo event in Des Moines, Iowa, placing seventh to earn a $441 check. He did post scores on two rides at the National Western Stock Show and Rodeo in Denver earlier this month, but his 154.5 aggregate wasn’t enough to advance him to the finals or earn any money. The shared victory at the Raleigh showcase netted a $5,125 payday.
The good news for O’Connell is that he’s starting to find his comfort and confidence. His rides in Denver were against horses that weren’t top tier, but both tested his groin. He left those knowing he was healed and ready to compete again.
The unfortunate news is that his absence in 2024 means he doesn’t have a spot at many of the indoor winter rodeos like San Antonio or Fort Worth.
While those are big potential paydays and tour points to miss out on, O’Connell is happy to navigate smaller events, including several more Cinch World’s Toughest Rodeos, to start his comeback.
Physically and mentally, he’s exactly where he needs to be. And eventually, his earnings and place in the standings will catch up.
“The competitor in me wants to go, but I’ve also been to those rodeos and won nothing and gotten on stuff I wouldn’t even want to get on in my backyard in a normal situation. What I’ve got going on right now is good,” O’Connell said. “I’m just going to kind of run that train here for a little bit. These things pay well enough that I can make up a lot of ground really quick.”