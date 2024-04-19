Get the Inside Scoop on First Frontier Circuit’s Upcoming Season
The First Frontier Circuit is one of the 12 circuits in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA). While some circuits are composed of one or even a couple of states, the First Frontier Circuit is made up of 13 states located in the northeastern U.S.
The First Frontier Circuit has been with the PRCA since the organization established circuits in 1975. The circuit stretches as far east as the United States itself, starting in Virginia and extending all the way up to Maine. Contestants who claim the First Frontier Circuit as their home base live in one of the following states: Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, or West Virginia.
The 2024 rodeo season will begin in mid-May and continue at full steam until the end of September. The First Frontier Circuit finals will take place in mid-January 2025.
As contestants progress through the season competing in circuit rodeos, they have their sights set not only on the circuit finals but also on another step of advancement: the NFR Open in Colorado Springs, Colo. The NFR Open, hosted by Pikes Peak, replaces what was formerly known as the Ram National Circuit Finals.
The First Frontier Circuit always boasts an impressive showing, covering a wide range of states that allows for stiff competition. Last January's finals were no exception in terms of high-caliber competition. The year-end champions for the previous year were as follows: Tim Kent in bareback, AJ Williams in steer wrestling, Clovis Crane in saddle bronc, Nate Bayous in bull riding, Zane Kilgus in tie-down roping, Jodi Colton in barrel racing, Breakaway Jessie Letzelter in breakaway roping, and Darren Morgan/Scot Brown in team roping.
Stay tuned for all First Frontier Circuit rodeos to hear these names and more as they battle it out for another summer run of rodeos in the northeastern U.S.