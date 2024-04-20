Great Lakes Circuit in Gear for 2024
The Great Lakes Circuit is one of 12 PRCA circuits in the country. Nine northern states make up the circuit: Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, and Indiana. Many contestants who call the Great Lakes Circuit home have qualified for the National Finals Rodeo (NFR), proving the competition to be fierce.
Last year, the Great Lakes Circuit Finals was held in Palmyra, Mo., in October. There, the contestants competed for average and circuit titles and a qualification to the NFR Open, one of the largest paying rodeos of the year. The NFR Open replaced the previous annual RAM National Circuit Finals.
The 2023 year ended with tight races in each event and big names at the top; the 2024 season has proved to be extremely competitive as well. The start of the 2024 season started in October 2023, and the Great Lakes Circuit jumps right in with their first rodeo November 1-2 in Indianapolis, Ind., at the Cinch World's Toughest Rodeo. Since then, the circuit rodeos have been in full swing. This weekend, April 19-20, is the Midwest Horse Fair and Rodeo in Madison, Wis. In the coming months, the Great Lakes Circuit only gets busier with multiple rodeos most weekends.
Current 2024 Great Lakes Circuit Standings
(As of April 19, 2024)
All-Around
1. Austin Madison $3,382.63
2. Clay Clayman $2,500.40
3. Fenton Nelson $2,157.06
Bareback Riding
1. Briar Dittmer $ 3,045.60
2. Tanner Fine $ 2,542.70
3. Tanner Aus $1,472.04
Steer Wrestling
1. Jake Johnson $ 3,702.97
2. Austin Madison $ 2,010.42
3. Fenton Nelson $1,968.12
Breakaway Roping
1. Jesse Alsup $2,132.39
2. Danni Clover $1,180.64
3. Keeley Senn $820.15
Team Roping (Header)
1. Cooper Bruce $2,130.27
2. Will Clark $2,049.20
3. Jesse Boos $1,844.61
Team Roping (Heeler)
1. Wyatt Kanan $ 2,130.27
2. Derrick Crawford $20,49.20
3. Jace Steenhoek $1,844.61
Saddle Bronc Riding
1. Kyle Cavender $1,805.74
2. Blake Steuck $1,499.30
3. Trey Watts $761.96
Tie-Down Roping
1. Cody Huber $1,680.39
2. Roy Lee $1,396.74
3. Cory Dummitt $1,373.19
Barrel Racing
1. Katie Chisim $3,291.73
2. Emma Charleston $2,091.39
3. Austyn Tobey $1,801.87
Bull Riding
1. Jarett Evans $ 4,692.28
2. Jack Gilmore $2,857.60
3. Gaven Michel $1,465.60
Great Lakes Circuit May Rodeo Schedule
May 2-4: American Royal Rodeo - Kansas City, Mo.
May 17-18: Silver Creek Shootout - Dover, Ohio.
May 17-18: River City Rodeo - Evansville, Ind.
May 24-25: Coles Tractor and Equip Regional Rodeo - Farmington, Mo.
May 30 - June 1: Cherokee PRCA rodeo - Cherokee, Iowa.
May 30- June 1: Atlantic Pro Rodeo - Atlantic, Iowa.
Keep an eye out for more results and standings of the Great Lakes Region with rodeos to come.