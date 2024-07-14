Illustrious NFR Bucking Horse Gets Angel Wings at 19
Beutler & Son Rodeo's Killer Bee enjoyed a storied career followed by a two year retirement before passing away at the age of 19 on July 10.
Over the course of her rodeo career, Killer Bee performed in both the bareback and saddle bronc riding events. In 2018 and 2020, she earned the title of Top Bareback Horse at the NFR. Her accolades continued in the saddle bronc. She was the Top Saddle Bronc Horse of the NFR in 2013, 2014 and 2022.
The chestnut mare shined at the National Finals Rodeo. She was the Top Bareback Horse of Round 3 in 2019 then followed that up in 2022 by being the Top Saddle Bronc Horse in Rounds 4 and 9.
The cowboys voted the talented bucking star as PRCA's Bareback Horse of the Year - the highest honor a horse can receive on the year.
She saw the lights of the arena the last time in the 2022 NFR when Dawson Hay climbed aboard in Round 9.
The ride was memorable for all invovled. When the 8-second buzzer rang, the duo had the crowd roaring. With the 92-point ride, Hay clinched the win which was the first round win of the finals for the Canadian. The mare earned Top Saddle Bronc Horse of the Round. It was the last 8 seconds of arena work for one of the rankest broncs in the arena. She left the arena to a standing ovation from the crowd, offering her a small token of respect for her amazing career.
She left the lights of Las Vegas to go home to the Beutler & Son's ranch in Elk City, Oklahoma to enter the famed breeding program.
Rhett Beutler told the Pro Rodeo Sports News, "She was a once in a lifetime horse. You're going to go through a lot of horses to find one that gives what she gave every time, and has the longevity, awards and spectacular outs she had."
Remembering her last ride, Beutler said, "She had lots of spectacular moments, but the way that was billed, the way it happened and the retirement run around the arena were the icing on the cake," Beutler said. "It was a good farewell."
Stock contractors make a living off of their stock and they love and respect them as part of their families. After all the great mare did for the Beutler's, they chose to let her go out on the top of her game.
"You don't want them to keep going until they get to the point where everybody rides and gets 83s," he said. "Then you lose that electricity that she brought into the arena. You couldn't have scripted it, written it up or drawn it out any better than the way it happened."
Her spirited personality and desire to get on the truck to go to the rodeo will be missed around the ranch, but in her last day on earth, she went out her way and with respect. Hats off to an amazing athlete.