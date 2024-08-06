Judge Achieves Career Milestone 31 Years After First PRCA Officiating Job
Gary Case had an notion that his bull riding career was coming to an end. He had already started working on being a judge at various different organization rodeos but still had his heart set on riding bulls. Ultimately, that is what finally pushed him to judging rodeos.
After a terrible bull riding accident that broke his hips, pelvis and both legs, it was time to pick up a different career in the rodeo arena. Judging was the clear answer.
In 1993 Case judged his first Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association in Mesquite, Texas, and he remembers it well. He never looked back. Aside from a handful of other association events, the once Texan now Oklahoma man has stayed true to the PRCA since 1996.
Having been almost exclusive to the PRCA, Case has judged thousands of professional performances over his career. The milestone number was reached during the 2024 Larimer County Fair in Loveland, Colo. On Monday, August 5, the veteran judge earned the honor of having officiating his 3,000th performance and was briefly recognized.
"I love it, but really it just fit into my lifestyle. I own a business and I can manage it from a long distance. So, judging just fit in. You know, you can't really make a living judging but it is a pretty nice job, " he said during a small break in the barrel racing action at Loveland.
Not many judges can tout the longevity that Case has with the association. 3,000 performances and 31 years is a lot of commitment and likely thousands of miles. With a sometimes thankless job, his attention to detail and accurateness was very evident as he worked late into the night.
Watching from the sidelines, you can tell he loves his job. He paid close attention to details throughout every run made in the late night slack. The barrels were straight, the ground was checked, and the details were covered. The PRCA is glad to have judges like him.
“Having experienced and dependable judges is part of a successful rodeo. The PRCA is proud to salute and congratulate Gary on his 3,000th performance.” – Steve Knowles, Director of Rodeo Administration
He manages his business from afar when necessary and will be juding the performances to finish out Loveland, Colo. which will put him past the 3,000 mark. Who knows how many more are in his future but he didn't show any signs or desire to slow down.
Congratulations on an amazing and accomplished career so far.