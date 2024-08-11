Myers Performance Horses Loses Prized Performer and Producer
Bill and Deb Myers have built a breeding and prospect program in South Dakota that has been wildly successful for decades now. The husband and wife team prove time and time again that they know the business, they understand horses, and making magic crosses to produce winners is just something they do. Luckily for the performance horse world, some of the Myers' children are starting to carry on with the family business.
One of many stand-out performers and producers in their herd was Guys Champagne Girl. The 2006 model palomino mare was a product of the Myers breeding program. Sired by Frenchmans Guy and out of Hot Brandi N Wine (Hot Colours), the beautiful mare was destined for success.
She was campaigned her futurity year by Champion Barrel Racer Sabra O'Quinn who earned money at several futurities and won the Dash N Dance futurity average on the mare in 2011. The talented barrel horse would finish out 2011 with Cami Bauer who would also experience success with the horse.
Later in 2013 and 2014, Guys Champagne Girl would be in the trailer with Nikki Steffes as part of the team taking her to her down the rodeo road. The pair would accumulate several wins along the way.
According to the Myers website the mare had earnings in excess of $41,000 herself and then went on to produce several money winning foals.
On August 2, Deb Myers announced via social media that the ranch had to say goodbye to one of the 'Best of the Best' in their program.
After her time in the arena was over, Guys Champagne Girl went on to be a great momma to several foals. As can be seen in the photos on the social media post, she was bred to some of the very best stallions in the industry, including greats like Cowboys Cartel, PYC Paint Your Wagon, Irish Pay, Lucky Wonder Horse, Streakin Six and Epic Leader.
Deb Myers has fond memories of the mare, "When we added Champagne's mom, Hot Brandi N Wine to the mare band, she was the kind of horse we were specifically looking for to cross on Frenchmans Guy. We thought that the pair would produce beauty and be athletic. Champagne was exactly that result. She absolutely was what we were looking for.
I don't say this often but it is true about her, people would stop what they were doing to come to the fence to watch her run. Champagne was so very athletic. In fact, so much so, I don't think she ever realized what an athlete she was. Outside the arena, she was also such a kind mare. We were blessed to have her and she certainly made our program proud."
When anyone connected to the Myers family business labels a horse one of the 'Best of the best' you can be assured this was an amazing individual. 'Champagne' as she was lovingly called by those that knew her will live on through her foals that will continue to grace the performance arena for many years to come.