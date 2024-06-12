Paige Murray’s Delightful Children’s Book Finds Strength in Our Differences
Don’t ever tell Ty Murray, his daughter Oakley, or his wife Paige they can’t do something.
For Ty, the 9-time PRCA world champion and PBR co-founder, it was training a Clydesdale named Rosie to become a reliable ranch horse.
For little Oakley, it was riding big ol’ Rosie and asking with a curious, childlike wonder “what if I can” get on that giant horse by myself.
And for Paige, it was writing a children’s book inspired by her then four-year-old daughter and the life lessons learned from the animals while growing up on a ranch. Paige wanted to write a story appealing to parents by weaving subtle life lessons into a wild adventure that children would want to read.
Watching Oakley interact with the family’s Clydesdale, she was moved to write Rosie’s Wild Ride: Chasing Big Dreams (Zonderkidz) illustrated by fellow Texan Kristen Humphrey.
“I wanted to encourage kids to believe in themselves,” Paige said. “Too often we’re afraid of failing and so we don’t chase our dreams. But we can accomplish those dreams by discovering what makes each of us special and utilizing those strengths. Although it takes place at a rodeo, it’s truly a story for kids of all backgrounds to chase big dreams.”
In the story, a little girl named Oakley and her Clydesdale face doubts and initial failure. But the resilient partners accomplish their dream.
Rosie’s Wild Ride is available for pre-order by going to Boots and Biscuits. It will be available in stores beginning October 8 and sold on PBRShop.com.
Murray, who grew up in Lancaster, South Carolina and studied Animal Science at Clemson University with a concentration in equine business, had always loved to write. The story came to her when observing Oakley’s special relationship with the family’s newest filly, who her husband got from Express Ranches with the intent of turning the Clydesdale from a family of wagon pullers into a cow pony.
Within four months and 30 days under saddle, the Clydesdale was transformed into a ranch horse.
“Rosie was so different and out of place – bigger, heavier, slower with big, feathered feet,” Paige said.
She began to imagine a story about a horse born to pull carts dreaming of being a ranch horse.
The project turned into a rodeo tale with Rosie and Oakley pursuing rodeo stardom.
Rosie is special to Paige as well. After becoming a mom, she lost her confidence to ride. The sweet, docile horse helped banish her fears.
“Ty is always looking for the next challenge with his horsemanship, but he also knew Clydesdales were known as gentle giants, and he wanted to get a safe, gentle horse for me, (Oakley’s brother) Kase and Oakley to ride,” she explained.
Oakley is not quite six years old and has life of choices ahead. Paige hopes that one day, if her daughter chooses to compete, she can enter any of the rodeo events. Her dad is the winningest all-around rough stock rider of all time, winning seven PRCA World Champion all-around titles and two PRCA World Champion bull riding titles.
“In the story, Oakley is trying to figure out how to become a rodeo star. She not only barrel races but she also tries her hand at being a saddle bronc rider and attempts to calf rope, both male-only events in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association,” Paige said. “In real life, I dream of the day when girls can compete in any rodeo event, if they’re capable.”
Paige also hopes her book can raise awareness for the continued promotion and protection of Clydesdale horses, now considered a threatened breed.
They may seem ubiquitous on televised beer commercials, but only about 5,000 Clydesdales remain worldwide, putting them in danger of extinction.
Ty Murray’s training of Rosie in 2020 is helping promote this extraordinary equine breed, through his social media training series.
He relied heavily on displaying consistent body language while emphasizing leg pressure and other cues versus strictly using a bridle to signal to the horse when to turn and stop.
After building the mare without breaking her spirit, Murray ropes off Rosie, has taken her to brandings, and can ride her around his 2,800-acre working ranch in Stephenville, Texas without a bridle.
Rosie’s 15 minutes of fame now extend beyond her popularity on social media in a delightful children’s book showing Clydesdales as loving companions and a heartwarming source of inspiration for everyone open to showcasing what makes them special.