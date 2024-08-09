Shad Mayfield Crosses $200,000 Mark in Season Earnings
While others are close, Shad Mayfield is the only man in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association who has won $200,000 during the 2024 season.
The last part of the month of July was good for the Clovis, New Mexico tie-down roping phenom. Mayfield picked up checks at Cheyenne, Wyo., Deadwood, S.D., and Salt Lake City, Utah just to name a few places he was listed in the winner's circle.
Making the runs when it counted helped propel the 2020 World Champion tie-down roper over the $200,000 earnings mark for the 2024 season. Sitting in the number one spot currently in the World Standings for the PRCA tie-down, Mayfield has amassed $200,181 as of August 8.
This might not be considered such an incredible feat if fans didn't already know that Mayfield isn't performing at 100% right now. After his win during the winter season in Fort Worth, Texas, Mayfield let the world know that he had an issue with his hips.
In an interview with the ProRodeo Sports News after his command performance in Fort Worth, Mayfield said, "The last couple of years I've had a lot of problems with my hips, just being tight all the time and getting sore. I went to see (Dr.) Tandy Freeman at the first of the year. After the (National) Finals it was really affecting me and I was really hurting, especially tying those calves. Tandy told me that I had a torn Labrum in both hips and Femoral Impingement, where there's just not enough flexibility there.
"They told me that I needed to have surgery to prevent having hip replacements. That has kind of been on my mind as I was planning to do that, but honestly with the year I'm having and the lead I have, it's not going to slow me down too much. I like battling adversity, so that's what I'm going to do this year."
Slow him down? Not a chance. Mayfield stepped on the gas and has gone full speed up to this point in the season. Not only is he the number one man in the tie-down standings, but he also leads the All-Around competition.
In the tie-down roping, Ty Harris is putting the heat on Mayfield. Sitting at number one, Mayfield has $200,181 while the Rodeo Houston champion, Ty Harris has $194,980. The reigning 2023 World Champion, Riley Webb is holding down third with $159,655.
In the All-Around standings, Mayfield is leading the field of eligible cowboys by more than $75,000. Having won money in three different events, tie-down, team roping and steer roping, Mayfield has totaled $205,246 in eligible All-Around money. Climbing the ranks and finding himself in the second place of the All-Around is fan-favorite, Coleman Proctor who has earned $130,676 in the team roping and steer roping events.
Reports have said that Mayfield plans to take some time off now before the competition in Las Vegas ramps up in December at the Thomas and Mack Center. No doubt, his competition will try to take advantage of the champ heading home to rest up and possibly recover from pain from his hips. Make no mistake though, Mayfield still has gold buckles on his mind.
A release from the PRCA stated that the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo would be seeing another payout increase for the 2024 year. With each round paying $30,706 to the winner and the average champion taking home $78,747, Mayfield will have no trouble making up any lost ground.
After all, his nickname isn't Shad 'Money' Mayfield for nothing.