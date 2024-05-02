Spring Has Sprung in Canada, as Has the Rodeo Action
The rodeos up north in Canada are gaining speed with spring hitting. As the weather warms up in the spring, so do the rodeos for the Canadian Professional Rodeo Association (CPRA). Last weekend, the Taber Spring Classic and the Kananaskis Pro Rodeo took place to rev up the season.
Most of the CPRA rodeos are located in Alberta (AB), with some also held in British Columbia (BC), Saskatchewan (SK), and Manitoba (MB). The 2024 season started in December with a roughstock-only rodeo. The first full rodeo, including all of the events, was in March. There were four rodeos held in April, and now they are in full swing ahead as we look to the spring rodeos that turn into the summer run.
Of course, the rodeo in Canada that everyone anticipates the most is the Calgary Stampede, better known as "the greatest outdoor show on earth." As the contestants look forward to Calgary, they have lots of rodeo action to gear up for before that. Multiple rodeos are held nearly every weekend from June through September, with the finals taking place in October.
Everyone knows that the competition in the Canadian ranks is as tough as it gets, so having two events won by the same contestants in one weekend is pretty spectacular. Taylor Manning won the barrel racing at the Taber Spring Classic in Taber, AB, and the Kananaskis Pro Rodeo in Coleman, AB. The same thing happened in the team roping. Brady Tryan and Calgary Smith won both rodeos. Below are the full results for both rodeos.
Taber Spring Classic Pro Rodeo
Taber, AB
April 26-27, 2024
Bareback riding: 1. Blake Link, 80 points on Legend Rodeo’s 156 Illegal Smile, $1144.92; 2. Dallas Hay, 79, $947.52; 3. Spur Lacasse, 78, $750.12; 4. Justin Myers, 76, $552.72; 5. Cruz McNulty, 74, $355.32; 6. Tanner Young, 73.5, $197.40
Steer wrestling: 1. Ryan Shuckburgh, 4.3 seconds, $2280.91; 2. Francois Goulet, 4.8, $1983.40; 3. (tie) Joe Guze and Harley Cole, 4.9, $1537.14; 5. Evan Spady, 5.1, $1090.87; 6. Jaret Whitman, 5.2, $793.36; 7. Taylor Hays, 5.4, $495.85; 8. Riley Wakefield, 5.5, $190.34
Team roping: 1. Brady Tryan/Calgary Smith, 4.5 seconds, $2443.06 each; 2. Logan Spady/Kash Bonnett, 4.6, $2124.40; 3. Tuftin McLeod/Brady Chappel, 5.3, $1805.74; 4. Riley Warren/Nick Teixeira, 5.5, $1487.08; 5. Kasper Roy/Riley Roy, 7.2, $1168.42; 6. Boyd Wesley/Garry Benjamin, 7.3, $849.76; 7. Denim Ross/Kavis Drake, 9.5, $531.10; 8. Colt Kornfeld/Kade Christianson, 9.7, $212.44
Saddle bronc: 1. Dawson Dahm, 84 points on Big Stone Rodeo’s 69 Wine And Dine, $1564.74; 2. (tie) Chance Barrass and Lucas Macza, 83, $1160.05 each; 4. Jake Watson, 82, $755.38; 5. Colt Smith, 81, $485.60; 6. Jake Clark, 79.5, $269.78
Tie down roping: 1. Riley Warren, 8.5 seconds, 2280.91; 2. Austin Hines, 8.7, $1983.40; 3. Jesse Popescul, 8.8, $1685.89; 4. Chase Butterfield, 9.2, $1388.38; 4. (tie) Tyler Popescul and Blake Williamson, 9.3, $942.11 each; 7. (tie) Shay Stewart, Stran Dunham, Adam Shuckburgh and Shane Smith, 9.7, $173.55
Ladies barrel racing: 1. Taylor Manning, 13.45 seconds, $2378.20; 2. Jessa Marcenko, 13.70, $2021.47; 3. Rene Leclercq, 13.82, $1664.74; 4. Colby Bonnett, 13.85, $1426.92; 5. Jayden Wilson, 13.87, $1189.10; 6. Lynette Brodoway, 13.88, $832.37; 7. Jennifer Neudorf, 13.89, $594.55; 8. Vanessa Leggett, 13.97, $475.64; 9. Kennedy Smith, 14.00, $416.19; 10. Kirby Pentilla, 14.02, $356.73; 11. (tie) Bailey Smith and Tara Wilkinson, 14.03, $267.55 each
Bull riding: 1. Coy Robbins, 86 points on Legend Rodeo’s 014 Hoo Bangin, $1450.23; 2. Lonnie Phillips, 84.5, $1200.19; 3. Jared Parsonage, 83.5, $950.15; 4. Dawson Shannon, 83, $700.11; 5. Blake Smith, 81.5, $450.07; 6. Tyler Craig, 81, $250.05
Breakaway roping: 1. (tie) Sammi-Jo Bird, Katelyn Conway, Kiley Shade, Brooke Pomeranz and Carla Popescul, 2.4 seconds, $1378.28 each; 6. (tie) Caitlyn Dahm and Bobbi Henderson, 2.5, $526.98; 8. (tie) Kayley Anderson, Amy Shuckburgh and Cammie Fox, 2.7, $54.05
Novice bareback: 1. Jace Lomheim, 66 points, $419.04
Ground money: 628.56
Novice saddle bronc: 1. Blain Pengelly, 73.5 points, $481.12; 2. James Perrin, 71, $360.84; 3. Jordan Cust, 70, $240.56; 4. Samuel Flaherty, 60, $120.28
Kananaskis Pro Rodeo
Coleman, AB
April 26-28, 2024
Unofficial results
Bareback riding: 1. Spur Lacasse, 85 points on Duane Kesler Championship Rodeo’s 429 Lawless, $1027.70; 2. Cole Goodine, 83.5, $850.51; 3. Tanner Young, 82, $673.32; 4. Justin Myers, 80.5, $596.13; 5. Jacob Stemo, 80, $318.94; 6. (tie) Michael Solberg and Cruz McNulty, 77, $38.68
Steer wrestling: 1. Baillie Milan, 4.0 seconds, $2107.95; 2. Tanner Milan, 4.4, $1833.00; 3. Ryan Shuckburgh, 4.5, $1558.05; 4. Taylor Hays, 4.7, $1283.10; 5. Landon Beardsworth, 4.9, $1008.15; 6. Stephen Culling, 5.0, $733.20; 7. Cole Detton, 5.2, $458.25; 8. Wyatt Wilson, 5.4, $183.30
Team roping: 1. Brady Tryan/Calgary Smith, 4.8 seconds, $2086.33 each; 2. Denim Ross/Kavis Drake, 5.4, $1814.20; 3. Cole Robertson/Shane Maclennan, 5.7, $1542.07; 4. Logan Bonnett/Keely Bonnett, 5.8, $1269.94; 5. Tyce McLeod/Grady Quam, 6.2, $997.81; 6. Jackson Louis/Elliott Benjamin, 6.6, $725.68; 7. Kevin Turner/Colter Dunn, 6.7, $453.55; 8. Beau Cooper/Riley Wilson, 6.9, $181.42
Saddle bronc: 1. Layton Green, 87 points on Duane Kesler Championship Rodeo’s V7 Double D Dolly, $1409.34; 2. Nicholas Patterson, 84, $1166.35; 3. (tie) Kolby Wanchuk, James Perrin, Sam Weston, 82, $680.37 each; 6. Lachlan Miller, 79.5, $242.99
Tie down roping: 1. (tie) Erik Dublanko, Jason Smith and Clay Elliott, 9.4 seconds, $1804.80 each; 4. (tie) Shane Smith, Clay McNicol and Murray Pole, 9.7, $992.64; 7. Walker Warkentin, 9.8, $451.20; 8. (tie) Logan Bird, 9.9, $180.48
Ladies barrel racing: 1. Taylor Manning, 12.76 seconds, $2100.90; 2. Colby Bonnett, 12.78, $1785.77; 3. (tie) Kylie Whiteside and Kate Beierbach, 12.88, $1365.58 each; 5. (tie) Rene Leclercq and Angela Mastad, 12.91, $892.88; 7. Laura James, 12.96, $525.23; 8. Nancy Leischner, 12.97, $420.18; 9. Sarah Gerard, 12.98, $367.66; 10. Lynette Broadway, 12.99, $315.14; 11. (tie) Justine Elliott and Jennifer Neudorf, 13.03, $236.35
Bull riding: 1. Dakota Buttar, 88.5 points on Duane Kesler Championship Rodeo’s 979 Changin Gears, $1294.85; 2. Lonnie Phillips, 86.5, $1071.60; 3. Tanner Eno, 86, $848.35; 4. Jared Parsonage, 83.5, $625.10; 5. Edgar Durazo, 77, $401.85; 6. Beau Gardner, 73, $223.25
Breakaway roping: 1. (tie) Katelyn Branden, Jessica Gunsch, Taylor Flewelling and Bradi Whiteside, 2.4 seconds, $1586.84 each; 5. Celie Salmond, 2.5, $943.53; 6. (tie) Macy Auclair and Payton Smith, 2.6, $557.53; 8. Chrissy Kielstra, 2.7, $171.55
Junior steer riding: 1. William Hale, 76.5 points, $690.64; 2. Grayson Gardner, 72, $517.98; 3. (tie) Levi Robbins and Colt Richards, 71, $258.99 each
Novice bareback: no qualified rides
Novice saddle bronc: no qualified rides