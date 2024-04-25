Texas Talents Paving the Way to Circuit Championships
The United States is broken into 12 regions that make up the circuit system for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association and the Women's Professional Rodeo Association. With over 100 rodeos a year in the Texas Circuit, it is one of the biggest.
One advantage to the Texas circuit is that it is pretty much always rodeo time in Texas. Where most circuits slow down for the winter months, Texas just heats up with rodeos such as Fort Worth, Houston, San Angelo and San Antonio. Those are just the large indoor. While all of those are going on, attracting the biggest and best names in the industry, there are several other smaller rodeos occurring during the same time.
New yearly champions are crowned in October at the Extraco Event Center in Waco, Texas. This year, the circuit finals will be held October 8 - 11, 2024. Here, the top 12 in each event will face off to see who is the best of the best and take top honors for the title of Texas Circuit Champion.
The circuit is already in full swing, and several thousands of dollars have been awarded to date. Here is a look at your leaders so far.
In the coveted All-Around race, the 21-year-old talent from New Ulm, Texas, Slade Wood is holding down the top position. Wood has won $14,555 thus far. In order to qualify for the All-Around standings, a cowboy must compete and win money in two or more events. Wood specializes in steer roping but has also won money as a header in the team roping. The top talent has already made the National Finals Steer Roping twice in his career and looks to be on a path to head there again.
Jacob Lees, the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo qualifier from Caldwell, Idaho, claims Texas as his circuit. He also currently claims the No. 1 spot in the standings. While being ranked No.13 in the World Standings, he is the man to beat in Texas. With more than $16,617 won, he is nearly $7,000 ahead of second place.
Four-time NFR qualifier Wyatt Casper is the No. 1 saddle bronc rider thus far in the season. Casper holds down the No. 4 spot in the world and is well on his way to his fifth trip to Las Vegas in December, but not before he stops in Waco to try to earn a circuit title. With names like Sterling Crawley and Cort Scheer right behind you, it won't be an easy task.
Rounding out the rough stock events, the bull riding is a pretty close race this far into the season. Scott Wells from Snyder, Texas, has $19,740 won, while second-place Maverick Potter from Waxahachie, Texas, is nipping at his heels with $19,247. Much of Wells's money came from the success he had at the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo, where he finished No. 1 in the finals and the average.
J.D. Struxness is top dog in the "big man's event" of steer wrestling. Even though Struxness claims Milan, Minn., as his address, Texas is his home circuit. Stuxness found quite a bit of success at Rodeo Austin, where he finished first in the average, second in the short round and placed first and sixth in each respective long go. These big checks put him just a few hundred dollars ahead of Cole Walker from Springtown, Texas.
Six-time NFR qualifier Dustin Egusquiza and his partner, three-time NFR qualifier Levi Lord, have been handling business in team roping. The pair sits comfortably ahead in the circuit standings in team roping with more than double the earnings. Each of the talented ropers has deposited $39,948 from their efforts in Texas and looks to be the champions at year-end.
Who else would be on top of the tie-down ropers other than the fast hands and handy roping of Shad Mayfield? Coming from Clovis, N.M., the five-time NFR qualifier is having a dream year. He has amassed over $116,000 this year toward the World Standings, and we are just coming out of the winter season. Of that money, $20,866 puts him at No. 1 in the Texas circuit. Winning the year-end title here won't be a walk in the park as he will have to compete against greats like Sterling Smith, Marty Yates, Blane Cox and John Douch, just to name a few.
The barrel racers have been hot on the track and have gathered thousands in their respective event. Former NFR qualifier Tiany Schuster from Krum, Texas, has found her way to the winner's circle the most with $30,447. She is more than $9,000 ahead of fellow competitor Shelley Morgan, who has earned $21,097.
What has turned into one of the hottest events going, the breakaway ropers are fast and super competitive. Addie Weil from Commerce, Texas, is on top with $19,142. She will have to keep roping well to fend off Kelsie Domer, JJ Hampton and Bradi Good for the title.
If you want to watch good competition during all times of the year, Texas is the place to be. Watch these cowboys and cowgirls compete through the year to see who will ultimately become the Texas Circuit Champions.