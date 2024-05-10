Who Are the Contenders for the PRCA All-Around Title?
At nearly eight months into the 2024 Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association season, it is time to take a hard look at the standings and see where the cowboys and cowgirls of the Women's Professional Rodeo Association stand.
In this series, we will start to break down the competition and give you insight into the events. We start with the coveted all-around championship race.
Marcus Theriot
With Stetson Wright out, the all-around race has some new names at the top. For the last several months, Marcus Theriot from Lumberton, Mississippi, has been the man to chase.
Theriot has earned $43,523 in all-around money so far and is about $5,000 ahead of the second ranked man, Brushton Minton.
The Theriot name is certainly accustomed to being in the winner's circle and while Marcus had some big shoes to fill, he certainly hasn't disappointed. In 2016, just one year after joining the PRCA, Marcus won the tie-down ropng and the all-around championships at the College National Finals.
Having a father with the name Herbert Theriot, Marcus learned from the best. Herbert was the 1994 World Champion Tie-down Roper and was always an all-around contender. Herbert competed at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in the steer wrestling and tie-down roping.
Marcus attended the NFR with his dad for the last time when he was just four years old, but it wouldn't be the last time he would walk through the doors. In 2023, the then 27-year-old man strolled through the doors as a qualifier in the team roping.
With Marcus competing in the tie-down, team roping and steer wrestling, he will always be a competitor in the all-around standings.
Brushton Minton
Witter Springs, California is home to the 25-year-old all-around cowboy, Brushton Minton.
His specialty is tie-down roping, but he also competes as a heeler in the team roping and in the steer wrestling events.
Just like Theriot, Minton has qualified for the NFR once before, in 2023, when he finished ranked No.15 in the tie-down roping.
Minton didn't have the finals anyone would hope for, but he has already bounced back and won $45,371 in 2024. The California man is sitting at No. 9 in the tie-down ranks.
In 2024, he has earned the title of All-Around Champion at Auburn and Oakdale, California along with picking up the title at Redmond, Oregon.
In 2023, the young talent finished the year at No. 7 in the all-around standings. Just like Theriot, the three event man will continue to be a force in the all-around.
Stetson Wright
The elephant in the room is certainly Stetson Wright. The man from Beaver, Utah, may not have much money won right now in any of the standings, but make no mistake, do not "wright" him off.
With nine trips to the NFR and being the reigning World Champion in the all-around, when the 24-year-old sets foot back in the arena as a competitor, he will leave no stones unturned.
The eight-time World Champion suffered a devastating hamstring injury that he thought he could get through and continue to compete. The 2023 WNFR proved that assumption wrong. After round two, Wright made the decision to stop competing.
Stetson underwent surgery and began the rehabiliation process.
In an exclusive interview with the Cowboy Channel, Wright put fans fears to rest.
“There’s been winters that I never won a penny and then going into the summer is when I’ve made money and I’ve always done good during the summer. So if I’m healthy as ever rolling into Reno, there’s no reason why I shouldn’t be able to break any record I set last year,” Wright said.