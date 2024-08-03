Rodeo Daily

World Champion Assumed Out for Season Returns to Competition

After two months off due to an injury, the World Champion is back in the arena and setting it on fire.

Tyler Waguespack throws his steer in 3.8 seconds in Castle Rock, Colo.

Five time and reigning World Champion, Tyler Waguespack was sidelined for much of the summer run in the 2024 rodeo season after tearing his bicep at the Sisters Rodeo in early June. After surgery the 33-year-old cowboy was expected to be on the injured list until mid-September. A tenth trip to the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo did not look promising for the Gonzalas, Louis. cowboy.

"Wag" has recovered sooner then expected and has started to put his name down to compete. In Idaho Falls, Idaho Wag put it on a steer to be 3.4-seconds.

In a Facebook post he says, "Feels good to be back at work and my arm feels great! Got some catching up to do and a busy schedule ahead!"

The next day, Wag was entered in Castle Rock, Colo. at the PRCA rodeo where he threw his steer in 3.8-seconds to tie for the early lead.

Two months remain in the 2024 regular rodeo season and the Wrangler National Finals contestant qualifier list is starting to form. At the time of his injury, he had won $32,679.39 and was well on his way to Las Vegas in December.

Though he has remained in the top 50 during his time off, the 15th position has over $20,000 more won than the cajun cowboy to this point in the season. This makes a qualification to the 2024 WNFR a difficult task, but with some cowboy luck and a lot of hauling it's doable.

Wag will be putting the miles on to try and "play catch up" for the remainder of the rodeo season. He has come back strong and is bull doggin' outstanding, making this race to the end of the season intense to watch. If any cowboy can make up so much ground, veteran steer wrestler World Champion Tyler Waguespack can.

