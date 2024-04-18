Exclusive: Isaac Okoro Unveils HOLO "Playoff Pack" Sneakers
Long before his NBA career ever started, Isaac Okoro always believed in himself and took the road less traveled. That included signing a signature sneaker deal with an up-and-coming footwear brand, HOLO.
Established in 2020 by Rommel Vega and Yuri Rodriguez, two seasoned footwear veterans, HOLO set out to revolutionize the industry. Their mission? To create sustainable and attainable shoes crafted from recycled materials that are as unique as they are stylish.
HOLO gained a foothold in the NBA by signing Okoro to a signature sneaker deal in November 2023. Throughout this season, Okoro has debuted the HOLO IO:01 in over 20 player-exclusive colorways.
Now, we have our first look at two colorways, in which Okoro will debut in the Eastern Conference Playoffs. The 'Verde Mantis' features an eye-catching green colorway, while the 'Frozen Blue' colorway offers an icy variation of the hoop shoe.
Much to the chagrin of athletes and fans, the sneakers are not yet available to the public. While the FOMO (fear of missing out) factor is very real in the sneaker community, HOLO is taking its time to launch Okoro's signature line at the right time.
According to HOLO, Okoro showcases his unique style and sets trends in fashion. Additionally, he is a true champion who embodies innovation, excellence, and making a difference. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your sneaker news from around the NBA and the rest of the sports world.
