New Balance Unveils Kawhi Leonard's 4th Signature Sneaker
Ever since Kawhi Leonard debuted his fourth signature sneaker at the 2024 NBA All-Star Game, we have been waiting on hands and knees for the hoop shoes to hit shelves. Luckily for athletes and fans, the highly anticipated New Balance KAWHI IV has finally arrived.
On Thursday afternoon, New Balance, along with two-time NBA Champion and six-time All-Star Kawhi Leonard, unveiled the latest edition of his signature shoe, the KAWHI IV. The colorways of the KAWHI IV will give fans additional pieces of Leonard’s story, one that has transcended the game during his thirteen years in the league.
The first two colorways of the KAWHI IV, called Transcend Reality and Transcend the Game will launch together on Thursday, April 25th at www.newbalance.com, Dick’s Sporting Goods and other select retailers with the suggested retail price of $160.
The KAWHI IV is built around the explosive nature of Kawhi’s two-way game. The modern design of the KAWHI IV offers consumers high-performance features, complimented by a sophisticated, lifestyle-influenced aesthetic that allows it to flex between the court and the street.
Leonard, once again, worked closely with the New Balance design team to guarantee overall improvements to the design and performance of his signature shoe. The KAWHI IV features the innovative Energy Arc technology that combines sport-specific carbon fiber plate geometry with strategic midsole voids.
This pairing, along with FuelCell cushioning in the midsole, offers dynamic energy return while on the court. Along with premium performance technology, the shoe’s low-top silhouette features a lightweight mesh upper and synthetic overlays that provide lateral support.
The vibrant color palette of the KAWHI IV Transcend Reality, is inspired by old-school gamer graphics and pays tribute to Kawhi’s steady — almost video game-like — style of play. The KAWHI IV Transcend the Game features retro red, white and black colors inspired by Leonard's playing style and how it would dominate in any era. Additional colorways will launch throughout the remainder of the 2023-2024 NBA season and into the summer hoops season.
“Launching the KAWHI IV toward the end of the 2024 season is really special and I am excited to launch it with New Balance," said Leonard. He continued, "Working with the design team on the new colorways of the KAWHI IV allow me to show fans a different side of me and my game. The design team at New Balance updated the tech but also added some fun details from the lifestyle side of the brand.”
Now that Leonard and New Balance have officially unveiled the KAWHI IV it is time to focus on the NBA Playoffs and then the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, France. Stay locked in Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.
