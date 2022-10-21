Reebok & Panini Honor Allen Iverson with Collaboration

It is not easy for an NBA legend's popularity to grow continuously after their retirement. Former Philadelphia 76ers point guard Allen Iverson remains one of the rare exceptions.

The 11x NBA All-Star became a cultural icon during his career and has since become a statesman in the basketball world. His signature sneaker line with Reebok has always been popular, but it is about to enjoy even more hype after an upcoming collaboration.

Reebok and sports card manufacturer Panini America announced a rare collaboration highlighting Iverson and the “Prizm” brand. Releasing globally on November 4 alongside a retro-inspired apparel capsule ($40-$60), the collection is championed by three “Prizm” parallel iterations of Iverson's historic Question basketball shoe.

“This has been a long time coming,” commented Jason Howarth, VP of Marketing at Panini America. "The Prizm brand has helped launch sports trading cards into the global mainstream. It reaches beyond the hobby, just like Iverson reaches beyond basketball. To be able to authentically bring together two iconic brands who each have such a deep connection to sports, collectibles, and culture – we think this one will be fun for everyone who engages with it.”

Panini America x Reebok Question Mid

Four colorways from the Panini America x Reebok collection. Reebok

Moving from right to left: The Question Mid 'Tiger Prizm' gives nods to Iverson's tenacity and takes cues from Panini America’s admired “Tiger Prizm” parallel with overlays across a white leather upper.

The Question Low 'Rookie Signature Prizm' will be available in more limited quantities. The design puts a glossy royal blue “Prizm” spin on the low-cut Question, paying homage to Iverson’s rookie team colors.

The Question Mid 'Black Pulsar Prizm' will be rare in distribution. This Question Mid offers a narrative on the flashing lights surrounding Iverson via Panini America’s hyper-rare “Black Pulsar Prizm” treatment on the upper alongside smooth suede overlays.

Lastly, the rare friends-and-family 'Blue Dazzle Prizm flip' was released in September. It features Iverson’s historic blue and gold Denver player-edition Question from 2007. Only 100 were made, each of which shipped with an exclusive Panini x Reebok “Mile High” gold-vinyl insert card.

The Reebok x Panini America footwear and apparel range is available globally from Reebok.com and select retailers beginning November 4, 2022. Stay locked into FanNationKicks.com for all your sneaker news.