Brooks Running Kicks Off Summer With Run USA Collection
Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of the summer and the beginning of the most patriotic season of the year. Ahead of the holiday weekend, Brooks Running has unveiled its highly anticipated "Run USA Collection."
The runner-loved brand is encouraging athletes to celebrate the start of summer in its favorite red, white, and blue gear. Whether you're hitting the road, track, or treadmill, Brooks has you covered with its latest drop.
The Run USA Collection features the supportive Adrenaline GTS 23, the speedy Launch 10, and head-to-toe apparel perfect for sunny days and starry nights. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the patriotic running gear.
Let's start with the footwear from the Run USA Collection. The Adrenaline GTS 23 is available for $140 in adult sizes. The newly upgraded model features lighter cushioning with a perfect balance of support and softness, resulting in a smooth, soft ride ready for all your miles.
Meanwhile, speed is the name of the game with the Launch 10. The sleek silhouette features a streamlined style plus responsive cushioning and an updated, breathable upper for maximum comfort. Online shoppers can purchase the shoes for $110 in adult sizes.
Lastly, fans can choose from a wide range of performance apparel to match their patriotic kicks. The Run USA Collection contains socks ($10), shorts ($60), tank ($34), and a short sleeve shirt ($38). Online shoppers can view the entire footwear and apparel collection on the Brooks website.
Summer is almost here, and now is the perfect time for athletes to invest in new performance gear that reflects their patriotism.
