Brooks' Best-Selling Running Shoe Got Revamped With More Cushion
The warm weather has arrived, and it is time for athletes to start getting in some good workouts again. But after every winter, our lower bodies feel a little creakier and need more cushion.
Luckily for weekend warriors, Brooks Running can help us land softly into the new season. The athlete-approved brand, known for its high-quality products, recently launched its latest addition to the beloved Ghost line, ensuring we can step into spring on the right foot.
The highly-anticipated Brooks Ghost 16 launched earlier this week on May 1. Online shoppers can purchase the road-running shoes for $140 in men's and women's sizes on the Brooks Running website and at select retailers. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the tech specs.
Brooks' #1 bestseller has upgraded to a revamped nitrogen-infused silhouette packing softer, lighter, and more responsive DNA LOFT v3. Additionally, the soft foam midsole and segmented crash pad team up for an easy flow from landing to toe-off.
The cloud-like cushion is not the only upgrade. The engineered air mesh upper blends stretch and structure with just-right breathability. Simply put, this shoe is for anyone who wants a dependably balanced ride that lets them focus completely on their run or walk.
Environmentally conscious consumers should know the brand made the Ghost 16 carbon nuetral by lower emissions and increasing use of recycled materials. To neutralize any remaining emissions, Brooks Running supports independently verified carbon offsetting projects.
Ready to shatter your personal records this spring? Preparing for an upcoming race? Or, simply craving more satisfying miles? The Ghost 16's enhanced transition and ride are designed to propel you toward your goals. Follow Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
