Deion Sanders Confirms "Colorado Home" Nike Sneakers Coming Soon
College football season is coming (one week away), and so are more sneaker releases from Deion Sanders' signature Nike line. On Friday, the Colorado Buffaloes coach confirmed an upcoming release on social media.
Sanders shared pictures of his retro Nike sneakers in an unreleased colorway with the caption, "They Coming." It was the first official look at what fans are calling the "Colorado Home" colorway of the Nike Air DT Max 96.
The "Colorado Home" colorway is an homage to the Buffaloes uniforms. The sneaker sports a black upper with metallic gold detailing on the claw mark designs and Nike branding. The fierce black and gold design extends to the rugged rubber outsole.
While "Coach Prime" did not provide any release information, multiple outlets are reporting the Nike Air DT Max 96 "Colorado Home" will officially be released on Monday, September 2, 2024.
Athletes and fans of the outspoken coach will be able to purchase his latest sneakers for $170 in adult sizes on the Nike SNKRS app and select retailers. However, it may not be as easy to buy Sanders' sneakers as many consumers would prefer.
So far, Nike has slowly rolled out Sanders' retro sneakers to build as much hype as possible for the old-school trainers. The brand's plan has worked, as the Nike Air DT Max 96 continues to sell out quickly online and in stores.
Not only has Sanders infused the Colorado football program with an unprecedented level of star power (hence the "prime" nicknames), but he has also rejuvenated his retro sneaker line. Athletes and celebrities like LeBron James and DJ Khaled have given their stamp of approval to the iconic kicks.
College football fans have made it through the painfully long offseason, and they will soon be able to celebrate the sports return with some sweet new sneakers courtesy of "Coach Prime." Stay locked into Kicks on SI for all your footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
