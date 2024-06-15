How to Buy Deion Sanders' Sold-Out Nike Sneakers Online
This post contains affiliate links, where we may receive a percentage of any sale made from the links on this page. Prices and availability are accurate as of the time of publication.
It should come as no surprise that Deion Sanders' retro Nike sneakers sold out quickly online this weekend. Since taking over the head coaching duties for the Colorado Buffaloes and reuniting with Nike, Sanders has turned college football and the sneaker world upside down.
For the first time in six years, the Nike Air DT Max '96 enjoyed a major general release on Saturday morning. The retro kicks were released in a black and white Buffaloes-inspired "Coach Prime" colorway, which drove college football fans wild.
If you are like me and did not get the sneakers into your online cart fast enough, then you have already begun counting down the days until the next release.
Luckily, there is a silver lining. First, you can find the cleated version of the kicks and Sanders' signature apparel collection on the Nike website. Additionally, the Nike Air DT Max '96 is already available on sneaker resale websites.
Sanders took a victory lap on social media by posting, "They said 'I Sold Out,' they must’ve been talking bout my shoes!" Below is a detailed look at the sneakers and a breakdown of everything online shoppers must know about buying the highly-coveted model.
The Nike Air DT Max '96 "Coach Prime" colorway sold out quickly after releasing on Saturday, June 14. However, online shoppers can find the kicks on trusted sneaker resale platforms like StockX and GOAT.
The Nike Air DT Max '96 was popularized by Sanders, who wore the model during his legendary athletic career. "Prime Time" wore the shoes on the baseball diamond and football gridiron (sometimes on the same day) while starring in commercials in between.
Meanwhile, the "Coach Prime" colorway sports a sweet mix of black, white, and gold as a direct nod to the Buffaloes football program. Leading up to the release, Sanders gifted the sneakers to fathers and celebrities.
We are down to 11 Saturdays until the college football season kicks off and the wait is already tortuous. Thankfully, Sanders and Nike are keeping us on our toes with sneaker releases.
The sneaker community can count on Sports Illustrated for all their footwear news from the sports world and beyond.
Further Reading: Nike designs custom sneakers to support Deion Sanders.