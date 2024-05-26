Kobe Bryant's Upcoming Nike Sneakers Highlight the WNBA
The WNBA is finally getting the love it has deserved for a long time. The players, coaches, and fans all deserve recognition for their part in elevating the league to new heights.
One of the league's most prominent supporters was Kobe Bryant. Before his untimely passing in January 2020, Bryant was regular seen sitting courtside at games with his family. The Los Angeles Lakers legend went out of his way to highlight and promote the league before it was in vogue.
In fact, one of the most popular pictures of Bryant in his life after retiring from the NBA was of him wearing an orange hoodie with the WNBA logo on the chest while watching a game with his daughter, Gigi. That same piece of apparel has since become a staple in sports fans' closets all over the globe.
Fans can still purchase the same hoodie for $70 on the Nike website. Bryant's love for the WNBA and his iconic hoodie has now inspired an upcoming sneaker drop. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of the Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Total Orange" colorway.
The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Total Orange" colorway is rumored to be released in Fall 2024. Similar to other colorways of Bryant's eighth signature sneaker, this version is expected to have a retail price of $190 in adult sizes on the Nike website.
The "Total Orange" colorway sports a bright orange upper, heels, tongues, and laces. Meanwhile, a shade of white provides a perfect contrast on the outsoles, Swoosh logos, and Kobe branding.
Since relaunching the "Kobe Brand" last August, Nike has done a commendable job retelling stories from Bryant's unmatched playing career. While the supply is yet to meet demand, Nike has given basketball fans and sneakerheads a lot to look forward to with each new drop.
The WNBA season is in full swing, and the players are making plenty of footwear headlines. It is sure to be an exciting summer for hoop shoes, so fans should stay locked into Sports Illustrated for all their sneaker news from the sports world and beyond.
