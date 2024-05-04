Caitlin Clark Wore Kobe Bryant's Nike Sneakers in WNBA Debut
The Indiana Fever and Dallas Wings tipped off the WNBA preseason on Friday night. While the league has enjoyed tangible momentum in recent years, nothing can compare to the level of hype surrounding the upcoming season.
The main driver of the excitement is Fever guard Caitlin Clark. The rookie was responsible for elevating women's hoops to new heights during her college career and is sure to have the same, if not greater, impact on the WNBA.
Clark will also be a force in the sneaker industry. While Clark is still technically a sneaker free agent, there is reporting that she is nearing an eight-figure signature sneaker deal with Nike. This comes after Nike outbid other brands for Clark's endorsement.
Since the deal has not yet been officially announced and a proper signature sneaker launch takes time, Clark made her professional debut in a similar pair of kicks that she wore throughout her time with the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Clark made her WNBA debut in the Nike Kobe 6 Protro 'All-Star Game' colorway. The shoes dropped in March 2021 for $190 and sold out immediately. Online shoppers can expect to pay an average price of $800 for the kicks on the sneaker resale website StockX.
We would be remiss if we did not discuss the history of Clark's red and black sneakers. The shoes were originally debuted by Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant during the 2011 NBA All-Star Game. The colorway sports a red and black snakeskin-inspired upper with a clear outsole.
Despite being retro basketball shoes, the technology in the Nike Kobe 6 still holds up with modern hoop shoes. It's a testament to Nike's design at the time and Bryant's vision for his signature line. Soon, Clark will have the same level of input on the direction of her signature sneakers.
Basketball fans and the sneaker community cannot wait for Clark to finalize her shoe deal and carve out her own path in the industry. But in the meantime, we can appreciate her rocking retro shoes that pay homage to a hoops legend as she infuses the WNBA with even more excitement.
