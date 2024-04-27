Luka Doncic Channels Michael Jordan With Sneakers & Camaro
Michael Jordan's affinity for automobiles is well-documented. Whether it is supporting his NASCAR racing team or riding in his personal collection of iconic cars, Jordan only wants the best.
Vehicles even played a role in the design of some of Jordan's most iconic sneakers. That connection to cars has been passed down to Luka Doncic, who is taking on the mantle of Jordan Brand basketball.
Earlier this week, Doncic unveiled his third signature sneaker - the Jordan Luka 3. The design for the unreleased hoop shoe draws inspiration from Doncic's love for cars - specifically, his 1968 Chevrolet Camaro.
On Friday night, Doncic arrived in style to Game 3 of the Western Conference Playoff series between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers. Doncic and Jordan Brand wrapped his 1968 Chevrolet Camaro in a theme inspired by the 'Midnight Racer' colorway of his shoe, which he wore on court later that evening.
Even better, Doncic and his security team recreated the iconic photo of Jordan getting out of his car, flanked by security guards. Jordan Brand is synonymous with flight, but they stuck the landing with precision at American Airlines Center last night.
Doncic led the Mavericks to victory, tallying 22 points, ten rebounds, and nine assists. It was the perfect debut of the Jordan Luka 3 'Midnight Racer' colorway, which will be released to the public later this summer.
The 'Midnight Racer' colorway draws inspiration from Doncic's late-night drives home after a game. For Doncic, late-night drives are a sanctuary and a time for introspection. Emblematic of those late nights, this colorway features swirls of pink and purple, plus a pop of mint.
The series between Dallas and Los Angeles is far from over, but Doncic appears to be tapping into the GOAT mindset with his cars and sneakers. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your sneaker news from around the NBA and the rest of the sports world.
