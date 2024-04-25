Luka Doncic Is Latest NBA Sneaker Icon to Join Gatorade
The 2023-24 NBA regular season was the best year yet in Luka Doncic's young career. He put together another strong case for an All-NBA selection and debuted his third signature sneaker with Jordan Brand.
When it comes to basketball and sneakers, Gatorade is an integral part of both communities. Therefore, a new partnership with the iconic sports drink company was a logical progression for Doncic.
Earlier today, Gatorade announced Doncic as the newest addition to their elite athlete roster, becoming the 7th NBA athlete to join the brand.
Doncic said, "Joining Gatorade is an exciting moment for me. I'm grateful for the opportunity to work with a brand that has supported so many great athletes. Basketball has given me so much, and together with Gatorade, I'm excited to help more kids experience the benefits of sports."
Doncic joins an impressive lineup of NBA stars on Gatorade's roster, including Michael Jordan, Jayson Tatum, Karl Anthony Towns, Zion Williamson, Damian Lillard, and Jaden Ivey.
At just 25 years old, Doncic made history this season by being the first Maverick to lead the league in scoring and also led the team in average points, rebounds, assists, and steals.
"We're excited to add another elite talent like Luka to our roster and are looking forward to fueling him during this year's NBA playoffs and through more groundbreaking seasons. Luka emulates what it means to be a Gatorade athlete – leading others on and off the court and inspiring the next generation," said Jeff Kearney, Head of Sports Marketing at Gatorade."
Gatorade's athlete roster is among the most elite in all of sports, featuring GOATs from Michael Jordan and Serena Williams to the next generation of Greats, including Caitlin Clark, Paige Bueckers, Julio Rodriguez, and now Doncic.
