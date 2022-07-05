Michael Jordan Wears Air Jordan 3 in NBA 2K23 Trailer

Today the video game franchise NBA 2K unveiled their cover athlete for NBA 2K23, and it was none other than Michael Jordan. Of course, since it's the 23rd installment of the most popular basketball video game ever created, it only makes sense that they honor No. 23 as the Cover Athlete.

The trailer lasted just 58 seconds but did not disappoint. Fans were dazzled with highlights from Jordan's illustrious career. However, over half of the video was dedicated to Jordan's legendary performance in the 1988 NBA Slam Dunk Contest held in Chicago.

What immediately jumped out at sneakerheads was the heavy emphasis on Jordan's feet. The video game producers dedicated significant screen time to the Air Jordan 3 sneakers worn by 'His Airness' as he floated through the air.

The specific colorway is the 'White Cement.' The model features white leather, white laces, an elephant print around the toe and heel, a red Jumpman logo on the tongue, and the beautiful 'Nike Air' logo on the heel.

Many fans point to this shoe as an inflection point in Jordan's time with Nike. He was unhappy with the Air Jordan 2 and was considering parting ways with the company. Luckily for all the parties involved, designer Tinker Hatfield corrected the course of Jordan's signature line with the Air Jordan 3.

Michael Jordan wearing Air Jordan 3 'White Cement.' © USA TODAY Sports

Jordan loved the shoes presented to him by Nike and wore them in 1987, ahead of their 1988 release date. The commercials with Spike Lee as Mars Blackmon were successful, and the 1988 Dunk Contest Championship solidified the shoes' place in history.

Jordan Brand will re-release the Air Jordan 3 'White Cement' or a similar colorway every few years. With Jordan and his sneakers receiving so much attention with the new video game, it will only create a new generation of fans who adore Jordan. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.