Nike Pushes Back Release of Air Penny 1 'Orlando'

Nike Air Penny 1 'Orlando' Releasing in August

Fans still have a chance to get the retro shoes.

© Joe Rondone/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Few players have the enduring popularity that Penny Hardaway enjoys. It's been 15 years since the Hardaway played professionally, but his fans still remain loyal. So too, does Nike. The Nike Air Penny 1 in the 'Orlando' colorway is scheduled to release in August of 2022.

The first edition of Hardaway's signature shoe was initially released in 1995 during the heyday of the Orlando Magic. The Air Penny 1 was an instant classic and somehow is overshadowed by everything Hardaway and Nike accomplished together through the years.

The last time Nike released a retro version of the Air Penny 1 was in 2011. Unfortunately, fans will have to wait a little longer before they can get their hands on the newest version. The original release date was July 1, 2022; however, multiple sources have reported the shoes will not drop in August of 2022.

A small silver lining for anxious fans is that they can get the retro kicks in kid's sizes on Foot Locker's website for $135. Once the adult sizes hit shelves, they will retail at $170. If fans are serious about purchasing these shoes, they should have their credit card ready once they become available. Otherwise, they will be forced to pay resale prices on the secondary market. 

Whether you are a fan of the Orlando Magic, the Memphis Grizzlies, or just nostalgic for the 90s like the rest of us, these shoes are perfect for you. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

