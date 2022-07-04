Four New Nike Kyrie Shoes Coming Soon

Skip to main content
Nike Continues to Release Kyrie Irving's Shoes

Nike Continues to Release Kyrie Irving's Shoes

Four new pairs of shoes are releasing, despite uncertain future.

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Four new pairs of shoes are releasing, despite uncertain future.

Kyrie Irving's future has never been more uncertain. After missing 53 games last season, the Brooklyn Nets point guard opted into the final year of his contract last week. However, that has not stopped Brooklyn's front office from pursuing trade talks centered around the All-Star point guard.

To further complicate matters for Irving, his future with Nike is murky at best. Over the past few months, we have heard continuous reports on how Nike plans to let their partnership with Irving lapse after next season. 

However, that is not stopping Nike from releasing Irving's newest shoes. Two different colorways of the Nike Kyrie Infinity and the Nike Kyrie Low 5 are releasing to the public on July 7 and July 8. The 'Infinity' is the eighth model of Irving's signature line, and the mid-cut hoop shoe will cost $140. In comparison, the 'Low' is the 5th model of Irving's line designed specifically for players who prefer low-cut kicks, which will cost $110.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

You can find more information about all of the shoes on the Foot Locker website. Irving's future with the NBA and Nike has never been more uncertain. So if you are a fan of his footwear, you better get it while you still can. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

Nike shoes worn by Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving.

Nike Kyrie Low 5.

In This Article (2)

Brooklyn Nets
Brooklyn Nets
Kyrie Irving
Kyrie Irving

Two new colorways of the Adidas Dame 8 drop in July 2022.
News

Two New Adidas Damian Lillard Shoes Dropping Soon

By Pat Benson1 hour ago
LeBron James has worn several USA-themed basketball shoes.
On Court

Ten Best USA-Themed Basketball Shoes

By Pat Benson22 hours ago
Nike Kyrie Low 5 shoes worn by Kyrie Irving.
News

Four New Nike Kyrie Shoes Coming Soon

By Pat BensonJul 4, 2022
DeMar DeRozan wears Nike 6 Protro in Drew League game.
On Court

DeMar DeRozan Wears Unreleased Nike Kobe 6 at Drew League

By Pat BensonJul 3, 2022
Jordan Zion 2 has officially released.
News

Zion Williamson's Second Shoe with Jordan Brand Is Here

By Pat BensonJul 2, 2022
LeBron James unveils his newest shoe with Nike.
News

Nike LeBron 20 is Testament to Greatness

By Pat BensonJul 1, 2022