Four New Nike Kyrie Shoes Coming Soon

Kyrie Irving's future has never been more uncertain. After missing 53 games last season, the Brooklyn Nets point guard opted into the final year of his contract last week. However, that has not stopped Brooklyn's front office from pursuing trade talks centered around the All-Star point guard.

To further complicate matters for Irving, his future with Nike is murky at best. Over the past few months, we have heard continuous reports on how Nike plans to let their partnership with Irving lapse after next season.

However, that is not stopping Nike from releasing Irving's newest shoes. Two different colorways of the Nike Kyrie Infinity and the Nike Kyrie Low 5 are releasing to the public on July 7 and July 8. The 'Infinity' is the eighth model of Irving's signature line, and the mid-cut hoop shoe will cost $140. In comparison, the 'Low' is the 5th model of Irving's line designed specifically for players who prefer low-cut kicks, which will cost $110.

You can find more information about all of the shoes on the Foot Locker website. Irving's future with the NBA and Nike has never been more uncertain. So if you are a fan of his footwear, you better get it while you still can. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.