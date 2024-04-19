The Nike Kobe 8 "Mambacita" Celebrates Gigi Bryant's Birthday
I have had one day marked on my calendar for a long time - May 1. It is the due date for my wife's and my first child. However, the date means way more to fans of the late great Kobe Bryant and his family.
The Los Angeles Lakers legend's second daughter, Gigi Bryant, was born on May 1, 2006. Since their tragic and untimely passing in 2020, Nike has done a great job celebrating Gigi's life and legacy as a hooper on her birthday.
Over the past few years, Nike has treated fans to limited-edition colorways from Kobe's signature sneaker line honoring Gigi. Each "Mambacita" colorways uses a black, white, and gold colorway to represent Gigi's AAU uniform.
This year, Bryant's eighth signature sneaker is dropping in the "Mambacita" colorway. Below is a detailed look and release information for the highly anticipated sneaker.
The Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Mambacita" is scheduled to launch at 11:00 a.m. EST on Wednesday, May 1. Online shoppers will be able to purchase the heartfelt hoop shoes on the Nike SNKRS app in men's sizes ($190), grade-school sizes ($120), and pre-school sizes ($90).
Like every other "Mambacita" colorway, these kicks are guaranteed to sell out fast. However, we cannot get mad about this model being more limited. Plus, Nike has donated profits from previous "Mambacita" colorways to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation.
The sneakerheads lucky enough to secure a pair of the Nike Kobe 8 Protro "Mambacita" will not be disappointed. The colorway sports a white upper contrasted by black butterflies. Meanwhile, Gigi's name and jersey number appear on the heel tabs.
Lastly, the Swoosh and Kobe logos and an ode to Gigi on the inside of the shoe tongues appear in gold.
Since this is a Protro (performance + retro) model of Bryant's eighth signature sneaker, it provides updated technology to an already stellar sneaker. Nike's latest cushioning system, React, replaces the previous Lunarlon drop-in midsoles.
Additionally, a thicker tongue and more durable materials make for a more comfortable ride on the hardwood.
Kobe lore is second to none in the sports world. Fans have so many days to celebrate. We have 81-Points Day (January 22), Mamba Day (April 13), Mambacita Day (May 1), and Kobe Day (August 24), to name a few.
As a Kobe fan, I wouldn't mind my first child sharing his birthday with one of those important dates. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's FanNation Kicks for all your sneaker news from around the NBA and the rest of the sports world.
Further Reading: Caitlin Clark is closing in on an eight-figure signature sneaker deal with Nike.