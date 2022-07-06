Shoes Worn by Drake at Toronto Raptors Games Available Tomorrow

Skip to main content
Nike Releasing Drake's Newest Shoes Tomorrow

Fans must act fast to get the rapper's shoes.

Nike

Few celebrity superfans do more for an NBA team than rapper Drake does for the Toronto Raptors. The ambassador's relationship with his hometown team is well-documented and has given life to countless viral moments during games.

Naturally, fans of Drake's music and fashion are always paying close attention to what's on the rapper's feet while he sits courtside at Scotiabank Arena. As the Raptors heated up, so too, did Drake's sneakers. During the later part of the season and playoffs, fans were often teased with his newest sneaker, the Nike NOCTA Hot Step. 

The shoes were initially released in two colorways ('Triple White' and 'Triple Black') back in March of 2022. Now the 'Triple Black' colorway is getting restocked tomorrow, July 7, for $180.

The design features a leather upper similar to the Air Jordan 14. Subtle hits of metallic silver are strategically placed around the shoe. The swooshes on the lateral heels and toeboxes plus the NOCTA logos on each tongue provide some contrast to the otherwise entirely black colorway. Additionally, the retro midsole is inspired by the Air Terra Humara.

Fans can attempt to purchase the exclusive kicks on the Nike SNKRS App as well as Nocta.com. Act fast or get stuck paying resale prices again. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

Nike NOCTA Hot Step releases on July 7, 2022.

Nike NOCTA Hot Step in the 'Triple Black' Colorway.

Drake wearing the Nike NOCTA Hot Step ‘White’
