Nike Announces Air Jordan 37 Details

When discussing basketball shoes, the conversation is always centered around the Air Jordan signature line. It's been almost two decades since Michael Jordan retired for the third and final time, but his basketball shoes remain just as popular as ever.

Today, Nike announced the upcoming release of the Air Jordan 37. According to the press release, the newest model is built for multidirectional play, the shoe’s components are rooted in the NSRL’s (Nike Sports Research Lab) study of the three stages of jumping: crash, load, and launch.

Nike described the "crash phase" as the instant deceleration on the jump, or even the landing on a rebound), the shoe’s heel features a TPU mold encasing responsive Formula 23 foam, which acts as a crash-landing pad for all of that energy striking down into the floor. The newest flagship foam from Jordan Brand, Formula 23 is designed to be lightweight and responsive, and it’s one of the most sustainable performance foams made by a NIKE, Inc. brand.

Next, the "load phase" is the conduit transferring the motion from the heel through the midfoot. That’s why a carbon fiber midfoot shank returns to the Jordan signature line for the first time since the Air Jordan XXXII. Finally, the "launch phase" is set up by the Zoom Air strobel unit with the additional forefoot unit for a double-stacked pop off the pad off the foot.

Air Jordan 37 'Hare' colorway. Nike

The upper is a new technology called Lenoweave that uses a yarn called Arkema, a monofilament variety that is both strong and pliable. The design of the Lenoweave pattern itself, along with the profile of the tooling, is inspired by the AJ VII and the hand-shaped craftsmanship of West African basket weaving according to Nike.

Sticking with the theme, the zones of support in the upper are modeled after the configuration of sandal straps and ankle tape. This pattern not only provides containment in the areas of highest need, similar to a layered Huarache exoskeleton, it also adds to the handmade character of the shoe’s design.

Today, we only get official images for two colorways. The 'Beyond Borders' colorway of the Air Jordan 37 releases in September. The 'Hare colorway' releases later in fall 2022. Not only will the brand release a plethora of colorways as always, but the NBA's brightest stars will lace up player exclusives. Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is arguably the most notable player to carry the torch for the Jordan signature line. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.