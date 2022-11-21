Top Ten Basketball Shoes for Holiday Season

Skip to main content

Ten Best Basketball Shoes for Holiday Gifts

Adidas, New Balance, Nike, and Under Armour have some of the ten basketball shoes for the holiday season.
The Holiday season is truly the most wonderful time of the year. However, it can be very stressful - especially when shopping for sneakerheads. Most people do not know the difference between brands, models, or colorways.

Before spending a lot of money on the wrong gift, check out our top recommended basketball shoes for the holiday season. Consumers cannot go wrong with any of the affordable basketball sneakers below. Additionally, we will be back with more gift guides throughout this week.

Curry Flow 10

View of black, orange, and white Curry shoes.

Stephen Curry wearing the Curry Flow 10 in the 'Iron Sharpens Iron' colorway.

Description: Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry has made waves with his tenth signature shoe. The Curry Flow 10 optimizes both UA Flow and UA Warp 2.0 technologies to enhance the on-foot feel by making the shoe lighter and more breathable.

Price: The Curry Flow 10 costs $160 in adult sizes. Additionally, Curry Brand and Under Armour have more affordable options in adult and kids sizes.

How to Buy: Fans can purchase the Curry Flow 10 on the Curry Brand website and other retailers such as Foot Locker and Dick's Sporting Goods.

Curry 1 Low FloTro

View of black, green, and orange Curry shoes.

Stephen Curry wearing the Curry 1 Low FloTro.

Description: Stephen Curry is enjoying a sneaker renaissance. Not only is his newest model enjoying a new level of popularity, but so are his retro shoes. Curry Brand and Under Armour have teamed up to release older models with technological upgrades.

Price: The Curry 1 Low FloTro costs $150.

How to Buy: Fans can purchase the Curry 1 Low FloTro on the Curry Brand website, Foot Locker, and Dick's Sporting Goods.

New Balance Two WXY v3

View of black and blue New Balance shoes.

Darius Bazley wearing the New Balance Two WXY v3 in the 'Cerebral' colorway.

Description: New Balance has assembled a roster of NBA All-Stars in recent years. Throughout the 2022-23 NBA season, they have worn the New Balance Two WXY v3 in various colorways. The shoe features a dual-density, energy-returning FuelCell midsole amplified by ABZORB cushioning.

Price: The New Balance Two WXY v3 costs $120.

How to Buy: Fans can choose between several exciting colorways of the New Balance Two WXY v3 on the NB website.

Adidas Dame Certified

Damian Lillard's white, black, and red Adidas shoes.

Damian Lillard wearing the Adidas Dame Certified.

Description: Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard added to his impressive sneaker portfolio with Adidas earlier this year. The two partners launched an affordable sneaker called the Adidas Dame Certified.

Price: The Adidas Dame Certified costs $95.

How to Buy: Fans can shop for the Adidas Dame Certified on the Adidas website. Additionally, Lillard recently invested in KICKS CREW. The company announced that for Giving Tuesday, KICKS CREW would be donating 10% of proceeds from sales from The Dame Edit to Lillard's RESPECT Program from November 29 - December 10.

Jordan Luka 1

View of black and blue Jordan Luka shoes.

Luka Doncic wearing the Jordan Luka 1.

Description: Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic's first signature shoe with Jordan Brand has been a hit among athletes and fans. The Jordan Luka 1 features full-length 'Formula 23 foam', a first in company history.

Price: The Jordan Luka 1 costs $110 in adult sizes, $80 in big kids' sizes, $70 in little kids' sizes, and $50 in baby sizes.

How to Buy: Fans can choose between several exciting colorways of the Jordan Luka 1 on Nike's website.

Jordan Zion 2

View of blue and black Jordan Zion shoes,

Paolo Banchero wearing the Jordan Zion 2.

Description: Zion Williamson's second signature shoe has caught on among his peers. The Jordan Zion 2 combines superior cushion with stability to support the most powerful players.

Price: The Jordan Zion 2 costs $120.

How to Buy: Fans can choose between multiple colorways of the Jordan Zion 2 on Nike's website.

Air Jordan 37

White Air Jordan 37 shoes.

Nicolas Batum wearing the Air Jordan 37 in the 'Hare' colorway.

Description: Michael Jordan's signature sneaker line is stronger than ever, thanks to the players carrying the Air Jordan torch. The Air Jordan 37 is designed using layers of leno-weave fabric and strong plastic ribbon. The cushion is provided by double-stacked Air units in the forefoot, combined with "Formula 23" foam.

Price: The Air Jordan 37 costs $185 in adult sizes and $140 in big kids' sizes.

How to Buy: Fans choose between the three colorways of the Air Jordan 37 on Nike's website.

Nike KD 15

VIew of blue and green Nike KD shoes.

Kevin Huerter wearing the Nike KD 15.

Description: Kevin Durant's 15th signature shoe with Nike is arguably his best model yet. The Nike KD 15 is lighter than its predecessor and offers more cushion. The rubber outsole contains grooves and ridges to help provide multidirectional traction and court feel.

Price: The Nike KD 15 costs between $150-$160.

How to Buy: Fans can choose from a plethora of Nike KD 15 colorways on Nike's website.

Nike PG 6

View of black, red, and grey Nike PG shoes.

Max Strus wearing the Nike PG 6.

Description: Paul George has one of the most popular sneaker lines among basketball players. The Nike PG 6 lives up to the hype. The breathable mesh upper and responsive foam is designed for a cloud-like experience.

Price: The Nike PG 6 costs $110.

How to Buy: There are six colorways of the Nike PG 6 to choose from on Nike's website.

Nike LeBron 20

Light green and pink Nike LeBron shoes.

Jalen Johnson wearing the Nike LeBron 20.

Description: LeBron James and Nike have been partners for two decades, and they are still making magic. The Nike LeBron 20 has resurrected James' signature line thanks to its sleek appeal and top-notch technology.

Price: The Nike LeBron 20 costs $200 in adult sizes, $160 in big kids' sizes, and $95 in little kids' sizes.

How to Buy: Fans can choose between two colorways of the Nike LeBron 20 on Nike's website.

