In the summer of 2018, PUMA made a splashy return to the performance basketball shoe market. In a short amount of time, the brand rolled out new performance apparel, sneakers, and signed some of the best young basketball players in the world.

One of the major signings was Terry Rozier, who played for the Boston Celtics at the time. The outspoken guard told Bleacher Report in an interview, "I feel like I'm very marketable; I'm the guy that they needed to sign."

While Rozier never received a signature sneaker line (eventually, LaMelo Ball and Scoot Henderson would get the honor), he did star in multiple marketing campaigns and regularly debuted player-exclusive colorways of PUMA sneakers.

Terry Rozier plays in Nike Kobe sneakers. Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

However, it appears Rozier's business relationship with PUMA is officially over after five years. Throughout the 2023-24 NBA season, Rozier has returned to playing in Nike basketball shoes (specifically retro models from the signature sneaker lines of Kobe Bryant and LeBron James in Charlotte Hornets-themed colorways).

While this is not a seismic disruption in the sneaker industry, it is a sign that the first phase of PUMA's reemergence in the NBA has concluded. The brand shows no signs of slowing down after five years. Follow FanNationKicks.com to learn more about what your favorite athletes wear on and off the floor.

Recommended For You

Look: LaMelo Ball's PUMA sneakers drop in a trippy 'Toxic' colorway.

News: Kyle Kuzma and PUMA team up on new sneakers and apparel.

Story: The Los Angeles Clippers now have four players with signature sneaker lines.