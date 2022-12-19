The Top Ten Basketball Shoes of 2022

The clock is running out on 2022. Every December feels like a mad dash to the holidays and then only a few days of relaxation and reflection until we start it all over again in January.

Overall, 2022 was a good year. Luckily for sneakerheads and hoopers, it was a great year for basketball shoes. We saw the launch of new signature lines and the resurgence of other popular models.

With almost daily releases, narrowing down a list of the best hoop shoes is a daunting task. But after countless hours of research, we have our list of the best basketball shoes launched in 2022.

10. Jordan Zion 2

A detailed look at Paolo Banchero's shoes. Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Model: Jordan Zion 2

Description: 2022 was a comeback year for most of us. No one had a stronger return than Zion Williamson. After missing all of the 2021-22 season, Williamson has put the NBA on notice while wearing his second signature shoe.

Since launching this summer, the Jordan Zion 2 has been released in several exciting colorways. Even better, the performance model features a Zoom Air unit in the heel with reinforced sidewalls and a new forefoot strap that can secure the most powerful players.

How to Buy: Fans can purchase the Jordan Zion 2 for $120 in adult sizes and $90 in big kids' sizes on the Nike website.

9. Puma Stewie 1

A detailed look at Isaiah Stewart's shoes. © Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Model: Puma Stewie 1

Description: Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart made a huge splash with her first signature shoe. The women's basketball shoe includes NITRO foam and a breathable mesh upper that lends itself to eye-catching colorways.

How to Buy: Fans can purchase the Puma Stewie 1 for $120 on the Puma website.

8. adidas Crazy 1

A detailed look at Jerami Grant's shoes. © Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Model: adidas Crazy 1

Description: Kobe Bryant won his first two NBA Championships in the adidas Crazy 1 (formerly known as The Kobe). After more than 20 years since its debut, the iconic hoop shoe still looks futuristic and is capable of competing with current performance models on the court.

How to Buy: Fans can purchase the adidas Crazy 1 for $140 on the adidas website.

7. Curry 1 Low FloTro

A detailed look at Stephen Curry's shoes. John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Model: Curry 1 Low FloTro

Description: Stephen Curry's shoes are in the midst of a renaissance. In addition to the release of his tenth signature shoe, Under Armour and Curry Brand have begun releasing Curry's retro models with technical upgrades (known as the FloTro series).

The 2x NBA MVP made history with his first signature shoe, so it is only fitting that the fan-favorite gets redesigned with UA Flow cushioning technology. Just like Curry's game, his shoes have aged like fine wine.

How to Buy: Fans can purchase the Curry 1 Low FloTro for $150 on the Curry Brand website.

6. Air Jordan 37

A detailed look at Grant Williams' shoes. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Model: Air Jordan 37

Description: The annual installment of Michael Jordan's signature line always feels like a holiday for sneakerheads. The Air Jordan 37 gave fans a reason to celebrate thanks to its blend of undeniably cool colorways and cutting-edge technology.

The Air Jordan 37 pays tribute to the Air Jordan 7 with its appearance. Its lightweight upper is made from layers of leno-weave fabric and strong plastic ribbon. It was designed to mimic the support given by a taped-up ankle.

How to Buy: Fans can purchase the Air Jordan 37 for $185 in adult sizes and $140 in big kids' sizes on the Nike website.

5. Jordan Luka 1

A detailed look at Luka Doncic's shoes. © Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Model: Jordan Luka 1

Description: Luka Doncic's first signature shoe has been a revelation. Since Doncic debuted the Jordan Luka 1 during the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the low-cut model has taken the basketball world by storm.

The Jordan Luka 1 offers stability and containment for crafty players like Doncic. In addition, it is the first shoe with full-length 'Formula 23 foam', which helps create an ultra-supportive fit designed with the step-back in mind.

How to Buy: Fans can purchase the Jordan Luka 1 for $110 in adult sizes, $80 in big kids' sizes, $70 in little kids' sizes, and $50 in toddler sizes on the Nike website.

4. Curry Flow 10

A detailed look at Stephen Curry's shoes. Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Model: Curry Flow 10

Description: Stephen Curry's tenth signature shoe is his best yet. The jokes about Curry's shoes are as outdated as other memes from 2014. The Curry Flow 10 optimizes both UA Flow and UA Warp 2.0 technologies to enhance the on-foot feel by making the shoe lighter and more breathable.

Since its launch in October, the Curry Flow 10 has been released in a handful of colorways that remember important moments throughout Curry's career and honor the people and places most important to the greatest shooter of all time.

How to Buy: Fans can purchase the Curry Flow 10 for $160 on the Curry Brand website.

3. New Balance TWO WXY v3

A detailed look at Jamal Murray's shoes. New Balance

Model: New Balance TWO WXY v3

Description: New Balance grabbed headlines at the 2022 NBA Media Day thanks to an unreleased shoe worn by its roster of signature athletes. We later learned the players wore the New Balance TWO WXY v3.

Since then, New Balance has not let off the accelerator. Fans have been treated to a plethora of colorways that have not missed. The performance model is built for split-second decisions with the inclusion of its FuelCell midsole, which is amplified by ABZORB cushioning.

How to Buy: Fans can purchase the New Balance TWO WXY v3 for $120 on the New Balance website.

2. Nike KD 15

A detailed look at Kevin Huerter's shoes. © Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Model: Nike KD 15

Description: Kevin Durant takes his craft very seriously. So the perennial All-NBA forward will settle for nothing less than perfection with his signature shoes. Since its debut last spring, the Nike KD 15 has lived up to the lofty expectations of its namesake.

The Nike KD 15 features a full-length Air Zoom Strobel unit stitched into the upper to shave off unnecessary weight and provide full-foot responsiveness. The multilayered mesh upper provides a broken-in feel and serves as the perfect canvas for artistic colorways.

How to Buy: Fans can purchase the Nike KD 15 for $150 on the Nike website.

1. Nike LeBron 20

A detailed look at Nikola Jokic's shoes. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Model: Nike LeBron 20

Description: There was no doubt that Nike would go all out for LeBron James' 20th signature sneaker. After a lull in recent years, James' shoes are back and better than ever, thanks to its new slimmed-down silhouette.

James and his sons wore the Nike LeBron 20 throughout the summer before the shoe officially launched in September. The Nike LeBron 20 is the lightest shoe from James' signature line without sacrificing its ever-reliable cushioning.

How to Buy: Fans can purchase the Nike LeBron 20 for $200 in adult sizes, $160 in big kids' sizes, and $81 in little kids' sizes on the Nike website.

