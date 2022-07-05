Two New Adidas Damian Lillard Shoes Dropping Soon

Skip to main content
Two New Adidas Dame 8 Colorways Release This Weekend

Adidas is remaining true to Lillard's persona.

© Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

It's no secret that Damian Lillard is coming off the most disappointing season of his career. Injuries ended Lillard's 2021-22 campaign after just 29 games. But the Portland Trail Blazers point guard never runs away from the grind. Adidas knows all about Lillard's fighter's mentality, and that's why they cooked up two new colorways that perfectly represent what he stands for.

Two new colorways of the adidas Dame 8 drop this weekend. First is the 'BIG MOOD' colorway, which features a predominantly black upper sitting atop a colorful outsole. In addition, a slew of emojis run diagonally up the medial side of the heel. You can purchase this bold colorway for $120 on the adidas website Saturday, July 9 at 3:00 am Eastern.

Adidas Dame 8 'BIG MOOD' colorway.

Fans of the veteran point guard are in luck because adidas is dropping a second new colorway exactly 24 hours later on their website for the same price. The 'Respect My Name' colorway features an aqua mesh upper and pink outsoles, with 'RESPECT MY NAME' diagonally running up the medial side of the heel.

Damian Lillard wearing the adidas Dame 8 'Respect My Name'.

Not only do sneakerheads get aesthetically pleasing kicks, but adidas always incorporates its best technology in Lillard's signature sneaker line. The Dame 8 features a new 'Bounce Pro' midsole for extra cushion and a rubber outsole to maintain traction.

The Dame 8 launched in December 2021, so do not be surprised if adidas cranks out more colorways of this model for a few more months. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, stories, and interviews. 

