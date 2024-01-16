Skip to main content

LaMelo Ball, PUMA & Foot Locker Unveil New Basketball Court

LaMelo Ball teamed up with PUMA and Foot Locker to refurbish a YMCA basketball court.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Basketball fans all over the universe can rejoice as Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball has returned from injury. The exciting young player is quickly establishing himself in the NBA, the sneaker industry, and his community.

Following his starring role in Foot Locker's The Heart of Sneakers holiday campaign in 2023, Ball has partnered with the global retailer and PUMA to unveil a new, state-of-the-art refurbished basketball court in Charlotte.

The new court was unveiled for the first time on Saturday at the George E. Simmons YMCA in Charlotte, North Carolina. Designed with Ball's signature logo and his bold and colorful "Not From Here" aesthetic, the new court mirrors his MB signature basketball sneaker franchise with PUMA.

View of a purple and green YMCA basketball court.

The basketball court at George E. Simmons YMCA in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Celebrations throughout the day to mark the grand unveil included a skills & drills challenge, dunk exhibition, pick-up games, DJ set, and more. The space also featured various Fan Zones, inclusive of a custom branded trading card photo booth, pop-a-shot basketball game, Foot Locker FLX sign-up stations, and other engaging basketball activities. Notable dunker Jordan Southerland hosted the event, including putting on a slam dunk exhibition for the young attendees.

The court unveil is one of many continued investments Foot Locker is making in basketball. In December, Foot Locker announced a new multi-year partnership with the NBA, making the global retailer an official marketing partner in the U.S. Foot Locker also unveiled its Heart of Sneakers platform and corresponding holiday campaign that featured NBA stars Ball, Anthony Edwards, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant.

This dynamic collaboration highlights the positive impact hoops and sneakers can have in the community. With the NBA season not even halfway over, fans can expect a lot more exciting stories from Ball, PUMA, and Foot Locker. Follow FanNation Kicks for all your sneaker news from the sports world.

Side view of LaMelo Ball's gold and red PUMA sneakers.

LaMelo Ball's PUMA Sneakers Celebrate the Chinese New Year

Read More
Side view of LaMelo Ball's gold and red PUMA sneakers.

LaMelo Ball's PUMA Sneakers Celebrate the Chinese New Year

Read More

In This Article (1)

Charlotte Hornets
Charlotte Hornets

© 2024 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF ABG-SI LLC. - All Rights Reserved. The content on this site is for entertainment and educational purposes only. All betting content is intended for an audience ages 21+. All advice, including picks and predictions, is based on individual commentators’ opinions and not that of Minute Media or its related brands. All picks and predictions are suggestions only. No one should expect to make money from the picks and predictions discussed on this website. For more information, please read our Legal Disclaimer. Gambling content intended for 21+. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER.