Basketball fans all over the universe can rejoice as Charlotte Hornets point guard LaMelo Ball has returned from injury. The exciting young player is quickly establishing himself in the NBA, the sneaker industry, and his community.

Following his starring role in Foot Locker's The Heart of Sneakers holiday campaign in 2023, Ball has partnered with the global retailer and PUMA to unveil a new, state-of-the-art refurbished basketball court in Charlotte.

The new court was unveiled for the first time on Saturday at the George E. Simmons YMCA in Charlotte, North Carolina. Designed with Ball's signature logo and his bold and colorful "Not From Here" aesthetic, the new court mirrors his MB signature basketball sneaker franchise with PUMA.

The basketball court at George E. Simmons YMCA in Charlotte, North Carolina. Foot Locker

Celebrations throughout the day to mark the grand unveil included a skills & drills challenge, dunk exhibition, pick-up games, DJ set, and more. The space also featured various Fan Zones, inclusive of a custom branded trading card photo booth, pop-a-shot basketball game, Foot Locker FLX sign-up stations, and other engaging basketball activities. Notable dunker Jordan Southerland hosted the event, including putting on a slam dunk exhibition for the young attendees.

The court unveil is one of many continued investments Foot Locker is making in basketball. In December, Foot Locker announced a new multi-year partnership with the NBA, making the global retailer an official marketing partner in the U.S. Foot Locker also unveiled its Heart of Sneakers platform and corresponding holiday campaign that featured NBA stars Ball, Anthony Edwards, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant.

This dynamic collaboration highlights the positive impact hoops and sneakers can have in the community. With the NBA season not even halfway over, fans can expect a lot more exciting stories from Ball, PUMA, and Foot Locker. Follow FanNation Kicks for all your sneaker news from the sports world.