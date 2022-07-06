Kevin Durant Shows Love to Chet Holmgren for Wearing KD Shoes

In case you missed it, Chet Holmgren tore up the Salt Lake City Summer League last night. The Oklahoma City Thunder rookie scored 23 points and set an NBA summer league record for blocks and 3s in a game. Holmgren made his spectacular professional debut in a pair of Nike KD 15s.

Early Wednesday morning, Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant took to Twitter to shout out the rookie. Durant wrote, "see u cookin 7. First day on the job was a success, love the kicks @ChetHolmgren."

The launch colorway of the KD 15 worn by Holmgren features a Black, Boarder Blue, Sanddrift, and Aura upper as described by Nike. There are artistic images throughout the shoe as well as subtle nods to Durant's game and personality.

Kevin Durant wearing the launch colorway of the Nike KD 15. © Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Luckily for fans, the shoes are still available on Nike's website for $150 in select sizes. If your size isn't available, don't fret as there will certainly be more colorways of the KD 15 coming soon. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.