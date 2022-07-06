Shaq's Son Plays in KD's Shoes During NBA Summer League

Skip to main content
Shareef O'Neal Plays in Nike KD 13 Shoes

Shaq's son is fighting for a Lakers roster spot.

© Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

In addition to being the most dominant ever (MDE for short), NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal is one of the more outspoken sports analysts. It's easy to understand why some of Shaq's bold comments rub the prickly superstar Kevin Durant the wrong way. The two greats have butted heads over the years, including a recent flare-up on Twitter this week.

However, that doesn't stop Shaq's son, Shareef, from wearing Durant's shoes. Shareef is currently playing for the Los Angeles Lakers Summer League team in hopes of making an NBA roster next season. Last night, Shareef wore a pair of Nike KD 13s in the 'Kay Yow - White Light Arctic Pink' colorway.

Pink and white shoes dubbed 'Kay Yow' colorways are produced for a good cause. Nike teamed up with the late-great North Carolina State's women's basketball coach Kay Yow for Breast Cancer awareness. The tradition started in 2007 and carries on today.

So, it is good to see Shareef cannot only put his father's beef with Durant aside but also wear sneakers that represent a good cause. Shareef struggled during his collegiate career after undergoing serious heart surgery. Now he's facing tough odds of making an NBA roster. But, we are all pulling for the young man. Stay locked into FanNation Kicks for breaking news, updates, and interviews.

