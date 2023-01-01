The NBA's Ten Best Shoes of December

Skip to main content

The NBA's Top Ten Shoes in December

Adidas, New Balance, Nike, and Under Armour had the best shoes in the NBA in December 2022.
Happy New Year's Day to all of our readers. We spent most of the past week recapping the year in sneakers. But before we officially close the book on 2022, we have one final list. Below are the ten best shoes worn in the NBA throughout the last month.

10. adidas Trae Young 2

View of Trae Young's multi-color Adidas shoes.

A detailed look at Trae Young's shoes.

Player: Atlanta Hawks point guard Trae Young

Product: adidas Trae Young 2

How to Buy: Fans can choose between several colorways of Trae Young's second signature shoe on the adidas website for $140.

9. Jordan Luka 1

View of white and pink Jordan Luak shoes.

A detailed look at Luka Doncic's shoes. 

Player: Dallas Mavericks point guard Luka Doncic

Product: Jordan Luka 1

How to Buy: Fans can purchase the Jordan Luka 1 for $110 on the Nike website.

8. Nike Zoom Freak 4

View of white and green Nike Zoom Freak shoes.

A detailed look at Giannis Antetokounmpo's shoes.

Player: Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo

Product: Nike Zoom Freak 4

How to Buy: Fans can purchase the Nike Zoom Freak 4 at a discount in most colorways on the Nike website.

7. Nike Kobe 5

View of silver Nike Kobe shoes.

A detailed look at Trey Lyles' shoes.

Player: Sacramento Kings forward Trey Lyles

Product: Nike Kobe 5 'Aston Martin'

How to Buy: The Nike Kobe 5 'Aston Martin' was released in limited quantities in 2016. Fans can try their luck on sneaker resale sites like StockX, eBay, and GOAT.

6. Nike Kobe 2

View of grey and white Nike Kobe shoes.

A detailed look at Naji Marshall's shoes.

Player: New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall

Product: Nike Kobe 2 'Prelude'

How to Buy: Unfortunately, the Nike Kobe 'Prelude' collection sold out many years ago. Fans willing to pay extreme resale prices can shop at StockX, eBay, and GOAT.

5. Curry Flow 10

View of black and purple Curry shoes.

A detailed look at Stephen Curry's shoes.

Player: Golden State Warriors point guard Stephen Curry

Product: Curry Flow 10 'Northern Lights'

How to Buy: Fans can purchase the Curry Flow 10 for $160 on the Curry Brand website.

4. Nike Ja 1

View of purple and black Nike Ja shoes.

A detailed look at Ja Morant's shoes.

Player: Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant

Product: Nike Ja 1 'Chimney'

How to Buy: Ja Morant made a splash when he debuted his first signature shoe on Christmas Day. The Nike Ja 1 will officially launch later this spring.

3. Nike KD 15

View of yellow and green Nike KD shoes.

A detailed look at Kevin Durant's shoes.

Player: Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant

Product: Nike KD 15 'Oregon'

How to Buy: This player-exclusive colorway will never release to the public. The good news is that fans choose between several options of the Nike KD 15 at a discount on the Nike website.

2. New Balance Two WXY v3

View of brown and green New Balance shoes.

A detailed look at Jamal Murray's shoes.

Player: Denver Nuggets point guard Jamal Murray

Product: New Balance Two WXY v3 'Gingerbread'

How to Buy: Fans can purchase the New Balance Two WXY v3 'Gingerbread' for $120 on the New Balance website.

1. Nike LeBron 20

View of green and red Nike LeBron shoes.

A detailed look at LeBron James' shoes.

Player: Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James

Product: Nike LeBron 20 'Stocking Stuffer'

How to Buy: The Nike LeBron 20 'Stocking Stuffer' is still available in most sizes. Even better, fans can choose from other exciting colorways on the Nike website.

